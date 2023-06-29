Law professor raises alarm bells on state of democracy in Canada
Executive Director of Rights Probe Bruce Pardy joins The Ezra Levant Show to discuss Canada's eroding freedoms and more.
On last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, law professor Bruce Pardy joined the show to discuss his thoughts on Canada's eroding civil liberties and the state of freedom in Canada.
As stated by Mr. Pardy, “I invited Jordan (Peterson) to give a lecture at Queen’s. The response of the community was divided. Lots of people were enthusiastic about seeing and hearing him. Others were of the view that he should not be given a platform at Queen’s.”
“It was a tremendous success, there were 800+ people packed into the university’s largest venue,” said Mr. Pardy.
“It was a fantastic event,” he added.
- By Alexandra Lavoie
