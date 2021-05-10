BREAKING: Lawyer confirms Pastor Artur's RELEASE from jail is imminent

Sarah Miller and her legal team at JSS Barristers have been working tirelessly to secure the release of Pastor Artur Pawlowski and his brother David Pawlowski. This morning, they succeeded in their mission. I joined Sarah live for an update on the legal developments moments after court proceedings came to a close.

Pastor Artur Pawlowski
  By Adam Soos

