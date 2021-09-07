TRIAL RECAP: We sued Trudeau's debates commission today — judge to announce verdict tomorrow!

By Ezra Levant LET US REPORT Trudeau’s hand-picked debate commission banned Rebel News from being at the leaders' debate (again!), so we went to court to sue Trudeau! 1186 Donors

Goal: 1500 Donors Donate

I just got out of a three-hour hearing at the Federal Court of Canada.

We are suing Trudeau’s hand-picked debates commission, because they banned our Rebel News journalists from attending the leaders' debates this week.

That’s something Russia’s Vladimir Putin or Venezuela’s Nicolas Maduro would do, to be candid.

The judge presiding over the case — Justice Elizabeth Heneghan — didn’t seem to have a lot of time for Trudeau’s lawyers. I don’t want to read too much into it, but the judge repeatedly took issue with Trudeau’s case, challenging many of their arguments.

As the hours went by, I was more and more hopeful. Would we actually beat Trudeau again, and strike a win for freedom of the press, like we did when he banned us back in 2019 and the Federal Court sided with us?

Alas, we’ll have to wait until tomorrow to find out!

At the end of the hearing, Justice Heneghan said she was going to issue her ruling tomorrow at 12:30 p.m. Newfoundland Time — that’s 11 a.m. ET, or 9 a.m. MT. (I mention that, because if we win, we’ll have to fly our journalists to Ottawa immediately!)

Our lawyer, Chad Williamson, did an excellent job. He was outnumbered seven to one — Trudeau sent an army of lawyers to block us. He must really be afraid of answering our questions.

I don’t want to get my hopes up, but I think we have a chance. We’ll find out tomorrow.

In the meantime, please help me crowdfund Chad’s legal fees. He worked the entire long weekend, preparing for the case — I was getting emails from him at 4 a.m.!

Chad did a great job standing up for freedom — not just for our reporters, but for all Canadians.

If you can help us pay Chad’s bill, please click here or visit www.LetUsReport.com. While you’re there, you can also read our submissions, and the monstrous 2,000-page filings that Trudeau’s lawyers dumped on the judge last night (she was not impressed by that!)

I’ll let you know what happens tomorrow!