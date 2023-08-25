Legal update: Charges against Whistle Stop Cafe and Mom’s Diner expected to be dropped

E-transfer (Canada):

By Tamara Lich

Rebel News recently spoke with Eva Chipiuk and John Carpay to discuss a landmark ruling in the Ingram v. Alberta case. The two weighed in on the massive implications of the ruling which struck down Dr. Deena Hinshaw’s Charter-infringing COVID-19 restrictions as unlawful.

In that interview, we discussed whether this decision would result in charges being dropped for the many Albertans who have been facing legal fines, are living under strict bail conditions, or have spent time behind bars for refusing to comply with unlawful restrictions.

Since that interview, there has been good news to report with charges against pastors Tim Stephens and James Coates having already been set aside with more acquittals expected in the coming weeks.

Chad Williamson of Williamson Law has handled 150 of our FightTheFines.com cases, and is now expecting to secure victories and avoid convictions for every single COVID-related client he has represented (150-0). He joined me to discuss the expected acquittal of charges against two of his clients who still have pending legal matters before the courts.

Before diving into his clients’ cases, we discussed the Ingram ruling itself, including its broad implications and the admittedly troubling basis for the decision that saw Alberta’s COVID-19 restrictions struck down. While the lengthy legal decision did acknowledge that some Charter rights were infringed, it ruled that those violations were in essence acceptable because of the nature of the pandemic.

Rather than a decision based on the violation of rights, the ruling instead hinged on the fact that Dr. Deena Hinshaw, the chief medical officer of health at the time, made decisions based on pressure from politicians which was a violation of the Public Health Act.

Understandably, despite the victory achieved in the Ingram case that will see many finally freed of the threat of legal prosecution, the fact that the courts were principally concerned with a technicality and not the trampling of Charter freedoms has many feeling apprehensive about the win.

The ruling, as Williamson pointed out, prompts questions about how safeguarded our rights will be, should another so-called pandemic arise.

Chris Scott, owner of The Whistle Stop Cafe, and Wesley Langlois, owner of Mom’s Diner, were both among the early recipients of COVID-19 violation charges, incurring the wrath of authorities for daring to remain open throughout the pandemic and refusing to exclude patrons from their respective dining establishments.

Both faced charges extending from Deena Hinshaw's health orders, and we have learned that the Alberta Crown Prosecution Service, based on the Ingram decision, likely does not have reasonable likelihood of convictions, so Chad Williamson filled us in on some details relating to their expected acquittals in the coming days and months.

While Alberta has cause to celebrate, many folks across the rest of Canada are still in for the legal fights of their lives. Tamara Lich is one of those people. She was vilified and jailed for daring to stand-up for Canadians and against Trudeau’s tyrannical COVID-19 policies.

The Democracy Fund has announced that they will be crowdfunding her legal fees, and if you stand with Tamara you can help by chipping in at HelpTamara.com.