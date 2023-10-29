Let it be: Overdone indigenous acknowledgment draws criticism at Paul McCartney concert

Fans groan as 'Acknowledgment of Country' sign is displayed at Beatles icon's Sydney concert.

  • By Rebel News
  • October 29, 2023
  • News
Let it be: Overdone indigenous acknowledgment draws criticism at Paul McCartney concert
Remove Ads

The display of an 'Acknowledgment of Country' sign during Sir Paul McCartney's recent concert at Allianz Stadium has ignited a heated debate among fans of The Beatles icon.

The sign, projected prominently on large screens during Saturday night's gig in Sydney, stated, 'We acknowledge the Gadigal of the Eora Nation and all family groups connected to this Country, as the Traditional Custodians of the land on which we gather and perform today.

We pay our respects to their Elders past and present and extend that respect to Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples here today.'

While some concertgoers appreciated the gesture, others voiced their discontent on social media.

The sign's presence at the event has sparked discussions about cultural recognition and respect in public spaces.

Supporters argue it's a vital step toward acknowledging Australia's Indigenous heritage, while critics express concerns about the politicisation of entertainment events.

Australia news Real Voice
Remove Ads
Remove Ads
POLL: Do you support the Indigenous Voice to Parliament?

POLL: Do you support the Indigenous Voice to Parliament?

Take the Survey

Don't Get Censored

Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.

Subscribe via RSS
Remove Ads

Don't Get Censored

Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.