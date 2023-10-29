Let it be: Overdone indigenous acknowledgment draws criticism at Paul McCartney concert

The display of an 'Acknowledgment of Country' sign during Sir Paul McCartney's recent concert at Allianz Stadium has ignited a heated debate among fans of The Beatles icon.

The sign, projected prominently on large screens during Saturday night's gig in Sydney, stated, 'We acknowledge the Gadigal of the Eora Nation and all family groups connected to this Country, as the Traditional Custodians of the land on which we gather and perform today.

We pay our respects to their Elders past and present and extend that respect to Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples here today.'

While some concertgoers appreciated the gesture, others voiced their discontent on social media.

You can’t even go to a concert now without an ‘acknowledgement of country’ 🙄 pic.twitter.com/lHmqgtroTz — Kobie Thatcher (@KobieThatcher) October 28, 2023

The sign's presence at the event has sparked discussions about cultural recognition and respect in public spaces.

Supporters argue it's a vital step toward acknowledging Australia's Indigenous heritage, while critics express concerns about the politicisation of entertainment events.