“Let us in, let us live”: Montreal Canadiens fans gather for Game 3, question restrictions

The third game of the Montreal Canadiens against the Tampa Bay Lightning took place in Montreal on Friday, July 2.

Since the rioting that took place during the Habs series against the Vegas Golden Knights, security has put up a barrier to protect the Bell Centre and the people inside.

In addition, in order to divide up the crowd, the city has arranged projection screens across Montreal. There is one at the Olympic Stadium, one at the Quartier des spectacles and of course, the screens visible from the restaurants around the Bell Centre.

The police out in force that night came from four different districts of the city of Montreal, represented by different coloured bibs: red, yellow, green and white. Since the recent reopening of the Ontario-Quebec border, several people from Ontario were present with differing views regarding the capacity limits on the Bell Centre.

The evening ended without much police intervention.