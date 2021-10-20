'Let's go Brandon' songs launch to top of U.S. music charts

﻿YouTube / Loza Alexander & ﻿Facebook / Bryson Gray

Rebel News Store Purchase your new wardrobe staple today at the Rebel News Store. Buy Now

Multiple songs mocking President Joe Biden titled Let's Go Brandon are topping iTunes charts in the United States.

At the time of this publication, songs by Loza Alexander and Bryson Gray occupy #2 and #15 on the iTunes U.S. Top 100, with Alexander's song having slipped out of the top spot behind a new single from Adele.

In the hip-hop Top 40 category, both songs sit in the top-five rankings.

We #3 now!!!! Go buy on iTunes!!! https://t.co/jirLtRjsTf — Tyson James (@Tyson_James_) October 19, 2021

The trend stems from an incident where a crowd of NASCAR fans were heard by an NBC Sports reporter chanting “F*** Joe Biden,” only for the reporter to (perhaps mistakenly) say the crowd was chanting “Let's Go Brandon” following driver Brandon Brown's victory.

#LetsGoBrandon original #NASCAR interview clip. Crowd was originally saying Fvck Joe Bden, but an attempt to cover things by re-labeling chant into Let's Go Brandon, made things go viral? #oops pic.twitter.com/iJntJmArK9 — Tweety Birdy⁷  🎓 😊 (@_____Tweety____) October 12, 2021

Since then, the meme has exploded in popularity.

Serving as a covert way for people to share their unhappiness with the current U.S. president, and instead of chanting the more overtly offensive “F*** Joe Biden,” the meme has been used at sports games and events across the world; Loza Alexander's version of the song has even become a TikTok trend.

The chant even made its way into Canada, with a rumour circulating on social media that government workers were being instructed not to use the term, or risk termination. Rebel News reached out to the government agency that allegedly circulated the memo, though Shared Services Canada confirmed no such document had been issued.