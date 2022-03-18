Lia Thomas roundly mocked for unfairly participating in NCAA Women’s Swimming Championship

AP Photo/John Bazemore

University of Pennsylvania swimmer Lia Thomas, a biological male who identifies as a female, destroyed the competition at the NCAA Women’s Swimming Championship 500-yard freestyle on Thursday. Thomas’ win prompted a barrage of comparisons to a South Park episode in which a transgender wrestler fashioned after the late Randy Savage dominates the competition in women’s sports.

As detailed by the Daily Wire, Thomas competed against males before switching over to women’s sports by identifying as a woman and has dominated the space since then.

“All the best women are men,” said Ben Shapiro who added, “Juwanna Mann is a documentary.”

Juwanna Mann is a comedy about a struggling basketball player who pretends to be a woman so he can win at the sport by defeating members of the fairer sex.

Conservative commentator Matt Palumbo quipped, “Remember when this was a South Park episode?”

Conservative Ian Prior echoed, “South Park has become America’s oracle.”

In the South Park episode titled “The Strong Woman Competition,” a masculine man fashioned after WWE wrestler Randy Savage blows away the competition. In one of the scenes, the clearly-male character takes first place and stands on the podium next to the two beaten-down women whom he bested.

Thomas’ win is also mocked by the Babylon Bee satirical website, which wrote, “After watching Lia Thomas, little girl adjusts dreams to just winning second place at Olympics.”

"I know that if I work very very hard every day, I can win second place someday," said Sara. "My Mommy and Daddy always told me that there was nothing I couldn't do, but then the schools started letting boys swim against girls so now I have to be more realistic." Sara hopes to win a full-ride swimming scholarship to Stanford and become a veterinarian. Experts say that as long as no additional gender-confused men enter the fray to compete in women's swimming, she will have a good chance of achieving her dream. UPDATE: Another trans swimmer has started competing, forcing Sara to readjust her dreams to 3rd place and a scholarship to DeVry.

“If you support this you are actively participating in the wilful disruption of women’s sport and women’s rights to fairness and equality,” wrote British commentator Piers Morgan. “It’s shameful.”

As detailed by Rebel News, critics who oppose the inclusion of transgender athletes in women’s and girls sports include transgender athlete Caitlyn Jenner, who won gold in the 1976 Olympic decathlon as Bruce Jenner.