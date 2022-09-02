Liberal-appointed Lieutenant Governor Salma Lakhani questions Danielle Smith's proposed legislation

Lakhani says her office would independently evaluate whether UCP candidate Danielle Smith's proposed Alberta Sovereignty Act was constitutional before signing it into law.

  • By Selene Galas
  • September 02, 2022
  • Advocacy

Remove Ads

Salma Lakhani was sworn in as Alberta’s Lieutenant governor, a ceremonial role, just a little over two years ago, after being hand selected for her appointment by Justin Trudeau. And it shows.

She is willing to intervene in Alberta's democratic process in an unprecedented way and partisan way and in favour of Trudeau’s mistreatment of Alberta. She’s got to go.

And I’m going to ask you to help me to do it at SalmaMustResign.com.

Alberta Canada Advocacy Salma Lakhani
Remove Ads
Remove Ads
petition_Salma_Lakhani_must_resign

PETITION: Salma Lakhani Must Resign

4,061 signatures
Goal: 10,000 Signatures

Add signature

Don't Get Censored

Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.

Subscribe via RSS
Remove Ads

Don't Get Censored

Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.