Liberal-appointed Lieutenant Governor Salma Lakhani questions Danielle Smith's proposed legislation
Lakhani says her office would independently evaluate whether UCP candidate Danielle Smith's proposed Alberta Sovereignty Act was constitutional before signing it into law.
Salma Lakhani was sworn in as Alberta’s Lieutenant governor, a ceremonial role, just a little over two years ago, after being hand selected for her appointment by Justin Trudeau. And it shows.
She is willing to intervene in Alberta's democratic process in an unprecedented way and partisan way and in favour of Trudeau’s mistreatment of Alberta. She’s got to go.
And I’m going to ask you to help me to do it at SalmaMustResign.com.
