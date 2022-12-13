Liberal Justice Minister, David Lametti pumps the gas - not the brakes, on medical assistance in dying
The federal government has removed the initial 10-day wait period and has taken it a step further by making Medically Assisted Suicide available on the same day.
Federal Justice Minister David Lametti appeared before the House of Commons on December 5, 2022, to address growing concerns from various Canadian institutions over the Liberal government's new death policy.
Lametti's response to Conservative MP Rob Moore suggested that both Canadian doctors and hospitals are not ready to proceed with the Federal government's most recent push to offer veterans and the chronically ill, a medically assisted death instead of the support and requested.
For context, medical assistance in dying or MAID for short, was first brought forward and implemented by the Canadian Federal government on March 17, 2021. The federal government has removed the initial 10-day wait period and has taken it a step further by making medically assisted suicide available same day.
And on March 23, 2023, it will also be available to people classified as "mentally ill."
Most interestingly, Lametti acknowledges that when MAID is pushed onto those who do not meet their alleged "criteria," he refers to it as being a "criminal act." How gross and undignified to suggest in any circumstance, that dealing death to the veterans who put their lives on the line to serve their country be a better course of action than tending to their needs - regardless of whether they fall within their perverse liberal "criteria" to be served death or not.
With Minister Lametti refusing to give a direct yes or no answer for if the federal government will extend their death deal to the mentally ill, in addition to Canadian Veterans we have yet to find out.
If you also agree that Canadians not only deserve but are entitled to proper care and resources that do NOT include being advised to accept Medical Assistance in Dying, then please go to HelpNotHomicide.com.
Being poor, sick, or depressed should not be a death sentence.
- By Sheila Gunn Reid
PETITION: Help Not Homicide
19,963 signatures
Goal: 40,000 Signatures
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.