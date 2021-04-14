Liberal MP appears in Zoom parliament totally nude

twitter/therealkeean

Liberal MP appears in a Zoom Parliament sitting completely nude.

When the Liberals promised to be the most open and transparent government in Canadian history, is this what they had in mind?

A screenshot of the maskless, pantsless MP with cell phone in hand and nothing else circulated on social media Wednesday evening.

Anyone recognize this MP wandering around in the buff in their office while taking part in the hybrid Parliament? Obviously, given the flag, they are from Quebec. Wonder what kind of mobile phone he uses? #cdnpoli pic.twitter.com/HWOeR9ZJBV — Brian Lilley (@brianlilley) April 14, 2021

Christopher Nardi, parliamentary reporter for the National Post, compared the office background of a Facebook Live video that Liberal MP for Pontiac, William Amos, broadcast on Tuesday to Wednesday’s Zoom call to conclude that Amos was the one laying it bare for his House of Commons colleagues.

So for those wondering, the MP who appeared in his simplest attire is in fact Pontiac Liberal MP William Amos, according to this pic I was sent (compared to a Facebook live of him in his office just yesterday). pic.twitter.com/AtmKAmf8Am — Christopher Nardi (@ChrisGNardi) April 14, 2021

If the flasher MP is indeed Amos, he probably should know better given his role as the Parliamentary Secretary for Science and Innovation.

He would be the current Parliamentary Secretary for Science



Yet doesn't know to at least turn his webcam off. https://t.co/hJANJJiZ1N — Sheila Gunn Reid (@SheilaGunnReid) April 14, 2021

A Bloc MP, Claude DeBellefeuille, raised a point of order, complaining that Amos was not following parliamentary rules of decorum requiring male MPs to wear a jacket and tie.

















