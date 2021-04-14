Liberal MP appears in Zoom parliament totally nude

  • April 14, 2021
Liberal MP appears in a Zoom Parliament sitting completely nude. 

When the Liberals promised to be the most open and transparent government in Canadian history, is this what they had in mind?   

A screenshot of the maskless, pantsless MP with cell phone in hand and nothing else circulated on social media Wednesday evening. 

Christopher Nardi, parliamentary reporter for the National Post, compared the office background of a Facebook Live video that Liberal MP for Pontiac, William Amos, broadcast on Tuesday to Wednesday’s Zoom call to conclude that Amos was the one laying it bare for his House of Commons colleagues. 

If the flasher MP is indeed Amos, he probably should know better given his role as the Parliamentary Secretary for Science and Innovation.

A Bloc MP, Claude DeBellefeuille, raised a point of order, complaining that Amos was not following parliamentary rules of decorum requiring male MPs to wear a jacket and tie









Liberal Party of Canada
