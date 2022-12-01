Liberals have no plan to address the ongoing influx of migrants at Roxham Road

Using an order paper question, Conservative MP Raquel Dancho asked the Federal Government if it had a concrete plan to address the steady and sometimes increasing stream of border jumpers making improper refugee claims from a safe third country, America.

"Who is being punished in this story?"



Alexa Lavoie shares the latest developments from the illegal border crossing at Roxham Road.



FULL REPORT With @SheilaGunnReid and @TheVoiceAlexa Lavoie: https://t.co/OvXWoOfKAf pic.twitter.com/pUZ2PtpYsB — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) January 17, 2022

"About the illegal border crossing at Roxham Road: does the government have any plans to shut down the border crossing, and, if so, when?"

Alexa Lavoie returns to Roxham Road, the infamous illegal point of entry into Canada on Quebec's border with the United States.



FULL REPORT from @TheVoiceAlexa Lavoie: https://t.co/PmFDx5ALjl pic.twitter.com/9og9M72Dlo — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) January 14, 2022

The response - or lack of one -read into the Hansard record from the Public Safety Ministry indicates there is nothing tangible to end the illegal migrant crossings at the dead-end Quebec residential road.

Instead, the department's response detailed the logistics of when a migrant arrives at the illicit corner:

When asylum seekers cross the border at Roxham Road, they are advised by the Royal Canadian Mounted Police that they enter Canada illegally and are subject to arrest. When the asylum seeker expresses their intent to continue and make a refugee claim, they are arrested and processed by the RCMP and subsequently transferred to the CBSA for processing the refugee claim.

Since the border restrictions under the Quarantine Act ended in 2021, there has been an increase in refugee claimants entering Canada between the POEs. Asylum seekers are once again accessing the route to Canada at Roxham Road.

Trudeau's priorities on display again. All the cops manning this entry point couldn't be relocated to BC apparently:



"Quebec's Roxham Road reopens to asylum seekers after pandemic ban"https://t.co/oxI7vsLjD4 — Dean Skoreyko (@bcbluecon) November 22, 2021

The Liberal government, however, closed the illegal point of entry during the COVID-19 pandemic before re-opening it in 2021, when unvaccinated Canadians were restricted from travel.

The first months of 2022 were the busiest winter for crossing at Roxham.