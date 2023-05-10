Liberals propose a climate social credit scheme for Canadian banks
Forcing banks to deny financing to projects and industries which may increase Canada's greenhouse gas emissions is anything but fringe in the Liberal Party.
Motion 84, brought forward Monday by Liberal MP Ryan Turnbull, aims to bring financial institutions into compliance with the United Nations' Paris Agreement on climate change.
"That, in the opinion of the House, the government should use all legislative and regulatory tools at its disposal to align Canada’s financial system with the Paris Agreement made by the Conference of Parties under the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change."
The United Nations climate banking czar and former head of the Bank of Canada, Mark Carney, is frequently floated as the next head of the Liberal Party of Canada. Carney is the Head of GFANZ, the Glasgow Financial Alliance for Net Zero, and works to force banks to consider climate impacts when providing services to clients.
Social credit policies imposed by Canadian banks on behalf of the Liberals aren't fringe either in Liberal circles.
Canadians' bank accounts were frozen for supporting the peaceful anti-mandate Freedom Convoy in 2022.
The convoy protesters sing Hallelujah staring down the riot police line in Ottawa. They end with a chant:— Efrain Flores Monsanto 🇨🇦🚛 (@realmonsanto) February 20, 2022
"Freedom! Freedom!"
Captured from @lincolnmjay's live 👇 https://t.co/24if9LWwiY pic.twitter.com/Q5sjprkv37
Farmers were denied financing by Crown corporation Farm Credit Canada, after donating to the convoy.
- By Alexandra Lavoie
