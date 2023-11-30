Liberals refuse to surrender documents on Han Dong's nomination race

Facebook/ Han Dong and THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darren Calabrese

By Sheila Gunn Reid PETITION: Fire Liberal MP Han Dong! Sign the petition to demand that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau immediately kick Liberal MP Han Dong out of caucus. 10,411 signatures

Goal: 15,000 Signatures Optional email code

First Name Last Name Email Mobile Phone Send me email updates Send me text message updates Phone Address (Street, City, State, Postal Code) Country Afghanistan Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos (Keeling) Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Congo, the Democratic Republic of the Cook Islands Costa Rica Croatia Cuba Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Côte d'Ivoire Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands (Malvinas) Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Holy See (Vatican City State) Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran, Islamic Republic of Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao People's Democratic Republic Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia, Federated States of Moldova, Republic of Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island North Korea North Macedonia, Republic of Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestine, State of Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Réunion Saint Barthélemy Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Martin (French part) Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Sint Maarten (Dutch part) Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and the South Sandwich Islands South Korea South Sudan Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania, United Republic of Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates United Kingdom United States United States Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela, Bolivarian Republic of Viet Nam Virgin Islands, British Virgin Islands, U.S. Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Åland Islands Secure

The Han Dong controversy took a turn for the worse after a Parliamentary committee said no to investigating his Liberal Party records.

On November 28, the Liberal Party refused to surrender “all documents” concerning his 2019 nomination following a House Affairs Committee vote in their favour.

CSIS surveilled the MP as early as June 2019, months before his election to Parliament. They also named him in a memo distributed to the Prime Minister's Office (PMO).

Dong to date has not been cross-examined by any parliamentary committee, reported Blacklock’s Reporter.

Special Rapporteur David Johnston rules out public inquiry into alleged Chinese interference in Canadian elections. "It would have been an easy choice. It would not be the correct one." pic.twitter.com/zr5QgMVWLL — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) May 23, 2023

On June 6, the committee learned of “strange practices” at his Liberal nomination meeting that aroused further suspicion into the Greater Toronto Area MP.

“With respect to the nomination meeting, there clearly were strange practices, unusual practices going on,” testified David Johnston, special rapporteur on Chinese interference.

“The irregularities thing had to do with the nomination meetings and busing in of people and students,” he said.

“Did you ask if the Prime Minister knew about what those irregularities were?” asked New Democrat MP Jenny Kwan. Johnston replied: “We did ask the Prime Minister about the nomination of Mr. Dong.”

“My question is whether the Prime Minister knew about what those irregularities were?” she asked. “I believe the Prime Minister was aware there was some question about the actual nomination and the busing in of people, etcetera,” he replied.

BREAKING: Liberal MP Han Dong allegedly suggested to Han Tao, China's consul general in Toronto, that releasing the two Michaels would benefit the Conservatives in the polls in February 2021.



MORE: https://t.co/c8dhoPPpoP pic.twitter.com/guZIH5k2nL — Rebel News Canada (@RebelNews_CA) March 22, 2023

While the special rapporteur could not conclude whether Chinese agents were responsible, he confirmed that Dong engaged in dialogue with the Toronto Consul on multiple occasions.

According to the verified security sources, Dong, who remains at the centre of Chinese influence allegations, privately advised a senior Chinese diplomat not to free Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor in February 2021.

In an April 21 filing in Ontario Superior Court, Dong admitted to at least 12 phone calls with the Chinese Ambassador in Ottawa and Consul in Toronto but did not explain the nature of those calls.

Both sources alleged he told Han Tao, China's consul general in Toronto, that releasing the two Michaels would benefit the Conservatives in the polls.

Dong confirmed he discussed the matter with Consul General Han but denied he advised Beijing to delay releasing Kovrig and Spavor from prison.

He subsequently left the Liberal caucus March 22 to contest the allegations.

According to CSIS leaks, Liberal MP Han Dong was chosen by the Communist Chinese as their man in Toronto, one of 11 such China-installed candidates benefiting from foreign interference in Canada's electoral process since 2019.



REPORT by @SheilaGunnReid: https://t.co/FI6AkMZAMa pic.twitter.com/g24a6d7oSk — Rebel News Québec (@RebelNews_QC) March 1, 2023

“Do you dispute that the Chinese Consul helped in your nomination?” asked a reporter the day prior. “I’ve never been offered, nor would I accept any help from a foreign nation,” replied Dong.

“That’s different from my question,” they said. “My question is, did you know that the Chinese Consulate in Toronto or the Chinese Embassy here or any Chinese proxy was aiding in any way in your nomination?”

“I speak for myself,” replied Dong. “I was not aware of any help coming from a representative of another country. I was never offered, nor would I accept.”

The disgruntled MP has since filed a libel suit against Global News after the television network called him a “witting affiliate in China’s election interference networks.”

With Canada’s foreign interference inquiry barely a week into its mandate, independent MP Han Dong — a person of interest regarding alleged Chinese interference — may return to the Liberal caucus sooner rather than later.



MORE: https://t.co/4hfs4d2Gvl — Rebel News Canada (@RebelNews_CA) September 24, 2023

The MP has yet to disclose details on his ongoing litigation since going public in April.

"I can't talk about the litigation because it's before the court, but what I can say is it's in the discovery phase, and I look forward to clearing my name once and for all during the trial," he said.

Without further clarification, Dong told the CBC in September that he met with Public Safety Minister Dominic LeBlanc on a potential return to the party.

During their conversation, LeBlanc informed the MP he would speak with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and continue to review the situation internally.

In March, Trudeau refused to openly discuss Chinese interference, implying the line of questioning was racist.

When asked about Dong specifically, he claimed the rise in anti-Asian racism linked to the pandemic and concerns being raised around people's loyalties.

"I want to make everyone understand fully: Han Dong is an outstanding team member, and suggestions that he is somehow not loyal to Canada should not be entertained," added Trudeau.