Liberals refuse to surrender documents on Han Dong's nomination race
On November 28, the Liberal Party refused to surrender documents concerning MP Han Dong's 2019 nomination following a committee vote in their favour. To date, he has not been cross-examined by Parliament, reported Blacklock’s Reporter.
The Han Dong controversy took a turn for the worse after a Parliamentary committee said no to investigating his Liberal Party records.
CSIS surveilled the MP as early as June 2019, months before his election to Parliament. They also named him in a memo distributed to the Prime Minister's Office (PMO).
Special Rapporteur David Johnston rules out public inquiry into alleged Chinese interference in Canadian elections. "It would have been an easy choice. It would not be the correct one." pic.twitter.com/zr5QgMVWLL— Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) May 23, 2023
On June 6, the committee learned of “strange practices” at his Liberal nomination meeting that aroused further suspicion into the Greater Toronto Area MP.
“With respect to the nomination meeting, there clearly were strange practices, unusual practices going on,” testified David Johnston, special rapporteur on Chinese interference.
“The irregularities thing had to do with the nomination meetings and busing in of people and students,” he said.
“Did you ask if the Prime Minister knew about what those irregularities were?” asked New Democrat MP Jenny Kwan. Johnston replied: “We did ask the Prime Minister about the nomination of Mr. Dong.”
“My question is whether the Prime Minister knew about what those irregularities were?” she asked. “I believe the Prime Minister was aware there was some question about the actual nomination and the busing in of people, etcetera,” he replied.
BREAKING: Liberal MP Han Dong allegedly suggested to Han Tao, China's consul general in Toronto, that releasing the two Michaels would benefit the Conservatives in the polls in February 2021.— Rebel News Canada (@RebelNews_CA) March 22, 2023
MORE: https://t.co/c8dhoPPpoP pic.twitter.com/guZIH5k2nL
While the special rapporteur could not conclude whether Chinese agents were responsible, he confirmed that Dong engaged in dialogue with the Toronto Consul on multiple occasions.
According to the verified security sources, Dong, who remains at the centre of Chinese influence allegations, privately advised a senior Chinese diplomat not to free Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor in February 2021.
In an April 21 filing in Ontario Superior Court, Dong admitted to at least 12 phone calls with the Chinese Ambassador in Ottawa and Consul in Toronto but did not explain the nature of those calls.
Both sources alleged he told Han Tao, China's consul general in Toronto, that releasing the two Michaels would benefit the Conservatives in the polls.
Dong confirmed he discussed the matter with Consul General Han but denied he advised Beijing to delay releasing Kovrig and Spavor from prison.
He subsequently left the Liberal caucus March 22 to contest the allegations.
According to CSIS leaks, Liberal MP Han Dong was chosen by the Communist Chinese as their man in Toronto, one of 11 such China-installed candidates benefiting from foreign interference in Canada's electoral process since 2019.— Rebel News Québec (@RebelNews_QC) March 1, 2023
REPORT by @SheilaGunnReid: https://t.co/FI6AkMZAMa pic.twitter.com/g24a6d7oSk
“Do you dispute that the Chinese Consul helped in your nomination?” asked a reporter the day prior. “I’ve never been offered, nor would I accept any help from a foreign nation,” replied Dong.
“That’s different from my question,” they said. “My question is, did you know that the Chinese Consulate in Toronto or the Chinese Embassy here or any Chinese proxy was aiding in any way in your nomination?”
“I speak for myself,” replied Dong. “I was not aware of any help coming from a representative of another country. I was never offered, nor would I accept.”
The disgruntled MP has since filed a libel suit against Global News after the television network called him a “witting affiliate in China’s election interference networks.”
With Canada’s foreign interference inquiry barely a week into its mandate, independent MP Han Dong — a person of interest regarding alleged Chinese interference — may return to the Liberal caucus sooner rather than later.— Rebel News Canada (@RebelNews_CA) September 24, 2023
MORE: https://t.co/4hfs4d2Gvl
The MP has yet to disclose details on his ongoing litigation since going public in April.
"I can't talk about the litigation because it's before the court, but what I can say is it's in the discovery phase, and I look forward to clearing my name once and for all during the trial," he said.
Without further clarification, Dong told the CBC in September that he met with Public Safety Minister Dominic LeBlanc on a potential return to the party.
During their conversation, LeBlanc informed the MP he would speak with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and continue to review the situation internally.
In March, Trudeau refused to openly discuss Chinese interference, implying the line of questioning was racist.
When asked about Dong specifically, he claimed the rise in anti-Asian racism linked to the pandemic and concerns being raised around people's loyalties.
"I want to make everyone understand fully: Han Dong is an outstanding team member, and suggestions that he is somehow not loyal to Canada should not be entertained," added Trudeau.
- By Sheila Gunn Reid
PETITION: Fire Liberal MP Han Dong!
10,411 signatures
Goal: 15,000 Signatures
