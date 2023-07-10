VICTORY: Quebec judge calls Rebel News essential media, dismisses reporter's $1500 curfew fine

On Friday's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Rebel News reporter Lincoln Jay gave an update on a big legal win he scored over the Montreal police after he was charged covering COVID-19 protests.

In March 2021, there was a curfew in place in Montreal as part of public health restrictions during the pandemic. Lincoln, as well as a few other Rebel reporters, headed out to document what was happening. Draconian enforcement of the curfew was evident time and time again.

While covering a report of a minor being detained in the back of a police car, Rebel staffers including Lincoln were harassed by police for reporting — and each ticketed $1,500. This was all despite media being legally exempt from the 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. curfew.

Two years later, the police had had a chance to reconsider, but Lincoln still ended up in a real, full-day trial. "It's astonishing to me that the government of Quebec felt that this was a priority for their justice system," Ezra said. "There are real crimes in Montreal, even violent crimes, people are in jail." Despite this, two prosecutors and a police officer spent their day trying to prove Lincoln guilty so he would pay his fine. Lincoln was even forced to attend in person in Montreal, instead of being able to appear via Zoom. The police officers who were actually on scene neglected to show up.

Lincoln explained how the trial proceeded and how the judge was open about her desire not to prolong the trial. Despite the judge's recognition that Rebel News is a news organization and that Lincoln is a journalist, prosecutors wanted to continue without any type of compromise. In the end, the judge delivered the verdict that Rebel News is considered essential media and threw out Lincoln's fine, finding him completely not guilty.

