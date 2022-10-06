LIVE COVERAGE: UCP votes to decide who replaces Jason Kenney as Alberta premier

E-transfer (Canada):

[email protected] - password RebelNews if required Cheques made out to Rebel News:

Rebel News Network Ltd.

PO Box 61056 Eglinton/Dufferin RO

Toronto, ON M6E 5B2 Crypto

Tonight, members of Alberta's United Conservative Party will find out who the next leader of the party, and premier of the province, after the resignation of Jason Kenney.

Following a closely contested leadership review, Kenney announced his intention to step down as premier and UCP leader despite winning a narrow victory in a leadership review earlier this year.

Now, seven candidates — Leela Aheer, Brian Jean, Todd Loewen, Rajan Sawhney, Rebecca Schulz, Daneille Smith and Travis Toews — are vying to replace Kenney.

Tune in tonight for our special coverage as the results are revealed, hosted by Ezra Levant and Sheila Gunn Reid.