LIVE COVERAGE: UCP votes to decide who replaces Jason Kenney as Alberta premier
Tune in for our special election coverage tonight, as members of the United Conservative Party select a new party leader and premier following Jason Kenney's resignation.
Tonight, members of Alberta's United Conservative Party will find out who the next leader of the party, and premier of the province, after the resignation of Jason Kenney.
Following a closely contested leadership review, Kenney announced his intention to step down as premier and UCP leader despite winning a narrow victory in a leadership review earlier this year.
Now, seven candidates — Leela Aheer, Brian Jean, Todd Loewen, Rajan Sawhney, Rebecca Schulz, Daneille Smith and Travis Toews — are vying to replace Kenney.
Tune in tonight for our special coverage as the results are revealed, hosted by Ezra Levant and Sheila Gunn Reid.
