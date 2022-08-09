LIVE COVERAGE: Western Standard United Conservative Party Front Runners Debate

Ezra Levant provides live commentary on tonight's debate featuring Danielle Smith, Travis Toews and Brian Jean.

  • By Rebel News
  • August 09, 2022
  • News Analysis
LIVE COVERAGE: Western Standard United Conservative Party Front Runners Debate
WATCH ON YOUTUBE HERE

WATCH ON RUMBLE HERE

WATCH ON ODYSEE

STREAM STARTS AT 5 p.m. MT / 7 p.m. ET

Join Ezra Levant tonight for live online coverage of the United Conservative Party Front Runners Debate hosted by the Western Standard.

Danielle Smith, Travis Toews and Brian Jean are participating in tonight's debate, live from Calgary, Alberta.

Tune in for Rebel News' live coverage of the debate tonight, and follow along with all of our coverage of the UCP leadership race at UCPLeadership.com.

Alberta Canada Livestream Calgary News Analysis United Conservative Party
