LIVE COVERAGE: Western Standard United Conservative Party Front Runners Debate
Ezra Levant provides live commentary on tonight's debate featuring Danielle Smith, Travis Toews and Brian Jean.
STREAM STARTS AT 5 p.m. MT / 7 p.m. ET
Join Ezra Levant tonight for live online coverage of the United Conservative Party Front Runners Debate hosted by the Western Standard.
Danielle Smith, Travis Toews and Brian Jean are participating in tonight's debate, live from Calgary, Alberta.
Tune in for Rebel News' live coverage of the debate tonight, and follow along with all of our coverage of the UCP leadership race at UCPLeadership.com.
Sign up for UCP leadership election email updates
Get updates on Alberta's UCP leadership election straight to your inbox!Sign Up
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.