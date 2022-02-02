Rebel News Banner Ad - Freedom Passport

LIVE from Ottawa on Saturday: What was it like in the capital during the height of the crowds?

Sheila Gunn Reid spoke with Dakota Christensen, who called in live from Parliament Hill during the height of the Freedom Convoy protest that took place this weekend in Ottawa.

  • By Rebel News
  • February 02, 2022
  • News Analysis

Remove Ads

During Rebel Newsspecial Freedom Convoy Protest Livestream on Saturday, Sheila Gunn Reid spoke with Dakota Christensen who called in live while on the ground during the height of the Freedom Convoy protest that took place this weekend in Ottawa.

You can see all of Rebel News' freedom convoy coverage, and donate to help support our journalism, at ConvoyReports.com.

Be sure to join Rebel News LIVE every weekday at 12 p.m. E.T. / 10:00 a.m. M.T., alongside occasional special live broadcasts.

Click here to sign up for notifications so you never miss a Rebel livestream.

Protests Ontario Canada Ottawa News Analysis Convoy Reports
Remove Ads
Remove Ads
Livestream
  • By Rebel News

LIVESTREAM

Join Rebel News LIVE on every Monday to Friday at 12 p.m. E.T. | 10:00 a.m. M.T. 

Sign Up

Don't Get Censored

Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.

Subscribe via RSS
Remove Ads

Don't Get Censored

Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.