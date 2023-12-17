LIVE: Heavy police presence at Calgary anti-Israel protests

E-transfer (Canada):

The weekly pro-Hamas demonstration at City Hall Plaza was counter-protested by a lively pro- Israel contingent.

Previous weeks' demonstrations have led to arrests, scuffles, and about 100 anti-Israel protesters blocking traffic.

Rebel News reporter Alex Dhaliwal is on the scene at Sunday's protest, dubbed a "march for Palestine."

I agree.



Hamas, let go of your hold on the Palestinian people.



Stop using the innocent as human shields.



Courtesy of your weekly anti-Israel protestors in Calgary.https://t.co/jaSiqaDPlZ pic.twitter.com/YDPuW327ct — Alex Dhaliwal (@westcdnfirst) December 17, 2023

Anti-Israel protestors in Calgary warn there is no place PM Justin Trudeau can hide over his support for Israel.https://t.co/jaSiqaDPlZ pic.twitter.com/ZwffS6c6tc — Alex Dhaliwal (@westcdnfirst) December 17, 2023

Organizers call for supporters to “Boycott, Divest, and Sanction” pro-Israel businesses.



They utter ominous warnings towards Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu and other officials against stepping outside the Jewish state.



Yes, a ‘mostly peaceful’ cause.https://t.co/jaSiqaDPlZ pic.twitter.com/IPtzDTMuDS — Alex Dhaliwal (@westcdnfirst) December 17, 2023

One protestor in Calgary wants to end the “Israeli Occupation.”



Another wants to defend “Queers for Palestine.”



Doesn’t make any logical sense.https://t.co/jaSiqaDPlZ pic.twitter.com/GGdLeKizem — Alex Dhaliwal (@westcdnfirst) December 17, 2023

Organizers tell protestors to avoid taking questions from “hostile” right-wing reporters.



I too would be ashamed to take questions when some praised Iran and Hamas for their support.



On October 7, Hamas killed over 1,200 Jews and foreign nationals.https://t.co/jaSiqaDPlZ pic.twitter.com/6MSI1M3gjC — Alex Dhaliwal (@westcdnfirst) December 17, 2023

Dozens chant “from the river to the sea, Palestine will be free.”



They proceed to give a land acknowledgement for the Treaty 7 Blackfoot against ‘colonialism.’



Organizers then invite a Blackfoot elder to speak but none appeared to listen.



Oh the irony.https://t.co/jaSiqaDPlZ pic.twitter.com/mvAE1nUUHn — Alex Dhaliwal (@westcdnfirst) December 17, 2023

Anti-Israel protestors again meet in downtown Calgary to demand a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas in the Gaza Strip.



One protestor praised Iran and Hamas for supporting their cause.https://t.co/jaSiqaDPlZ pic.twitter.com/zsZWcI2XAD — Alex Dhaliwal (@westcdnfirst) December 17, 2023

To sign our petition calling on Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to deport non-citizen supporters of terrorism, visit www.DeportHamas.com.