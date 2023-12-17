LIVE: Heavy police presence at Calgary anti-Israel protests

Protests have been taking place at City Hall each week since the outbreak of the Israel-Hamas war on October 7.

  • By Rebel News
  • December 17, 2023
  • News
The weekly pro-Hamas demonstration at City Hall Plaza was counter-protested by a lively pro- Israel contingent.

Previous weeks' demonstrations have led to arrests, scuffles, and about 100 anti-Israel protesters blocking traffic.

Rebel News reporter Alex Dhaliwal is on the scene at Sunday's protest, dubbed a "march for Palestine." 

Alberta Canada Israel Calgary Middle East news Deport Hamas
