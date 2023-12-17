LIVE: Heavy police presence at Calgary anti-Israel protests
Protests have been taking place at City Hall each week since the outbreak of the Israel-Hamas war on October 7.
The weekly pro-Hamas demonstration at City Hall Plaza was counter-protested by a lively pro- Israel contingent.
Previous weeks' demonstrations have led to arrests, scuffles, and about 100 anti-Israel protesters blocking traffic.
Rebel News reporter Alex Dhaliwal is on the scene at Sunday's protest, dubbed a "march for Palestine."
Hamas, let go of your hold on the Palestinian people.
Stop using the innocent as human shields.
Courtesy of your weekly anti-Israel protestors in Calgary.https://t.co/jaSiqaDPlZ pic.twitter.com/YDPuW327ct
Anti-Israel protestors in Calgary warn there is no place PM Justin Trudeau can hide over his support for Israel.https://t.co/jaSiqaDPlZ pic.twitter.com/ZwffS6c6tc— Alex Dhaliwal (@westcdnfirst) December 17, 2023
Organizers call for supporters to “Boycott, Divest, and Sanction” pro-Israel businesses.— Alex Dhaliwal (@westcdnfirst) December 17, 2023
They utter ominous warnings towards Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu and other officials against stepping outside the Jewish state.
Yes, a ‘mostly peaceful’ cause.https://t.co/jaSiqaDPlZ pic.twitter.com/IPtzDTMuDS
One protestor in Calgary wants to end the “Israeli Occupation.”— Alex Dhaliwal (@westcdnfirst) December 17, 2023
Another wants to defend “Queers for Palestine.”
Doesn’t make any logical sense.https://t.co/jaSiqaDPlZ pic.twitter.com/GGdLeKizem
Organizers tell protestors to avoid taking questions from “hostile” right-wing reporters.— Alex Dhaliwal (@westcdnfirst) December 17, 2023
I too would be ashamed to take questions when some praised Iran and Hamas for their support.
On October 7, Hamas killed over 1,200 Jews and foreign nationals.https://t.co/jaSiqaDPlZ pic.twitter.com/6MSI1M3gjC
Dozens chant “from the river to the sea, Palestine will be free.”— Alex Dhaliwal (@westcdnfirst) December 17, 2023
They proceed to give a land acknowledgement for the Treaty 7 Blackfoot against ‘colonialism.’
Organizers then invite a Blackfoot elder to speak but none appeared to listen.
Oh the irony.https://t.co/jaSiqaDPlZ pic.twitter.com/mvAE1nUUHn
Anti-Israel protestors again meet in downtown Calgary to demand a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas in the Gaza Strip.— Alex Dhaliwal (@westcdnfirst) December 17, 2023
One protestor praised Iran and Hamas for supporting their cause.https://t.co/jaSiqaDPlZ pic.twitter.com/zsZWcI2XAD
