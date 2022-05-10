LIVE UPDATES: 'Fight Vaccine Passports' legal challenge being heard in B.C. Supreme Court

By Ezra Levant Fight Vaccine Passports A new civil liberties project — fighting against forced vaccines! Learn More

The second of four legal challenges against British Columbia's vaccine passport system is being heard in the province's Supreme Court today.

The plaintiff in today's case is Leigh Eliason, the mother, wife and daughter who fought hard to rehabilitate from her rare illnesses.

The plaintiff in today's case is Leigh Eliason, the mother, wife and daughter who fought hard to rehabilitate from her rare illnesses.

Drea Humphrey will be providing live tweet updates on the hearing.

