INTERVIEW: Disabled B.C. mother latest plaintiff in Fight Vaccine Passports legal challenge

Bureaucrats and political health lords told us that COVID-19 restrictions were necessary to protect the immunocompromised. Well, now those same powers that be are ordering restrictions that discriminate against, and harm, some of those people.

Leigh Eliason, a disabled mother from Maple Ridge, B.C. is one of our newest plaintiffs for our legal challenge against the B.C. government over their discriminatory vaccine passports.

Eliason suffers from a rare autoimmune disease, a neurovestibular disorder. She has finally been in a position to manage the pain it once caused her, to the point of living somewhat of a normal life. But she does not want to put any of that in jeopardy, and that includes taking a novel COVID-19 injection, after which some people have experienced adverse neurological reactions.

But the rollout by public health officials and Premier John Horgan of a vaccine passport, with no exemptions, is like a slap in the face to people like Eliason. It means that despite the rest of her family being fully vaccinated, she must live as a second class citizen, not able to eat at restaurants, or enjoy a movie with her family.

Watch this report to see Eliason explain how it feels to have the government implement such a discriminatory restriction against her.

And if you haven’t already done so, please join Rebel News in our legal fight to put a stop to these tyrannical vaccine passports at FightVaccinePassports.com.