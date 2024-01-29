LIVE UPDATES: Foreign Interference Commission investigates meddling in Canadian elections

The Canadian Press / Sean Kilpatrick

E-transfer (Canada):

[email protected] - password RebelNews if required Cheques made out to Rebel News:

Rebel News Network Ltd.

PO Box 61056 Eglinton/Dufferin RO

Toronto, ON M6E 5B2 Crypto

Rebel News reporter Robert Kraychik is providing comprehensive independent coverage of the public hearings for the Foreign Interference Commission, which is investigating the alarming allegations of foreign meddling in Canada’s elections.

The commission says the hearings "will focus on the interference that China, Russia and other foreign actors may have engaged in, and any impact it may have had on the 2019 and 2021 federal elections."

These are serious allegations about foreign influences potentially undermining our democratic processes.

The first public hearings will begin on January 29 and run until February 2. The hearings will begin at 10 a.m. ET and run until about 4:30 p.m. ET each day. A second set of hearings will be held in March, and a third set will likely be scheduled in the fall.

Check back here throughout the Foreign Interference Commission hearings for all of our latest reports.

Please also sign our petition at KickThemOut.ca, calling on the government to kick out the Chinese surveillance police stations that have popped up throughout our country.

Robert Kraychik is posting live updates from day one of the hearings on X, follow his updates below:

Day 1 of the hearings held by the federal government's Public Inquiry Into Foreign Interference in Ottawa. The government describes the Foreign Interference Commission as an effort to investigate allegations of foreign state interference within the 2019/2021 federal elections. — Robert Kraychik (@rkraychik) January 29, 2024

Marie-Josée Hogue, a Quebec judge appointed by the government to oversee the Foreign Interference Commission, says the commission was created by the government in response to allegations of foreign state influence - from the political class and media - in the 2019/2021 elections. — Robert Kraychik (@rkraychik) January 29, 2024

For the government's official description of its own ostensible investigation into concerns regarding foreign interference/influence upon Canadian politics, check its website for the Foreign Interference Commission (FIC). https://t.co/T6DoD0m7fv — Robert Kraychik (@rkraychik) January 29, 2024

Marie-Josée Hogue, the Quebec judge overseeing the FIC, speaks English with a heavy French accent. The FIC claims she is "fluently bilingual", which may be true (depending on criteria), but it's the latest example of the federal government's disregard for Canada's Anglo-majority. — Robert Kraychik (@rkraychik) January 29, 2024

Canada is an English-speaking country, yet English proficiency and fluency isn't demanded or required for top-level positions. While Marie-Josée Hogue's accent isn't as grating as former PM Jean Chrétien's (whose speech was damaged after a stroke), it's worthy of observation. — Robert Kraychik (@rkraychik) January 29, 2024

Hogue says she may hold portions of the hearing in-camera - which means private/behind-closed-doors and out of public view - if she accepts the legitimacy of safety concerns from certain witnesses/parties expected to testify during the foreign interference hearings. — Robert Kraychik (@rkraychik) January 29, 2024

Some of the expected witnesses say they've been targeted by the CCP via intimidation/coercion campaigns, and that they fear for their safety if some of their personal information is made public during cross-examination. https://t.co/43TQo7nIBy https://t.co/gNW43frXUU — Robert Kraychik (@rkraychik) January 29, 2024

Amazing point. Despite America's worthy reputation as a beacon of freedom, its largest cultural export is leftism. Examining the US government's (and other institutions') influence upon Canadian politics and public opinion should absolutely be on the menu. https://t.co/rxRYHQD9cU — Robert Kraychik (@rkraychik) January 29, 2024

The most abusive political operations/campaigns ("climate change", "anti-racism", "feminism", the COVID-19 Enterprise) originate in dominant US institutions: academia, media/entertainment, so-called NGOs/charities/non-profits, and its federal government. https://t.co/lipSjaAMlF — Robert Kraychik (@rkraychik) January 29, 2024

The LGBTQXYZABC123 Enterprise is another powerful example of a destructive influence campaign and operation originating in the US and projected into Canada. Is it not an example of foreign interference/influence? https://t.co/gNW43frXUU https://t.co/6bJCAwMlPy — Robert Kraychik (@rkraychik) January 29, 2024

It's a broad term without clear parameters, but its breadth has utility given that political interference has many manifestations, i.e. the CCP organizing a get-out-the-vote operation for an MP it prefers/owns, or a state running online propaganda, etc. https://t.co/wsvv8zF585 — Robert Kraychik (@rkraychik) January 29, 2024

The Foreign Interference Commission (FIC) says no information is too sensitive for it to access. The FIC will "have the highest levels of security clearance ... to review any relevant information at any level of classification". https://t.co/gNW43frXUU — Robert Kraychik (@rkraychik) January 29, 2024