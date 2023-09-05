Live Updates: Freedom Convoy organizer Tamara Lich's trial begins

E-transfer (Canada):

[email protected] - password RebelNews if required Cheques made out to Rebel News:

Rebel News Network Ltd.

PO Box 61056 Eglinton/Dufferin RO

Toronto, ON M6E 5B2 Crypto By Ezra Levant Support Tamara's Legal Defense The Democracy Fund, a Canadian charity, is supporting Tamara Lich by crowdfunding her legal bills. The cost of expert legal representation is $300,000, which Tamara, an ordinary mom and grandma from Medicine Hat, Alberta, cannot afford. But we have a secret weapon: Lawrence Greenspon, one of Ottawa's top lawyers, is on Tamara's side. Lawrence is accustomed to handling complex and serious cases, but his team is expensive — and they are worth every penny. If you can, please chip in to help cover Tamara's legal fees. HELP TAMARA

Freedom Convoy organizer Tamara Lich's trial begins today in Ottawa. Lich is being charged with mischief, obstructing police, and counselling others to commit mischief and intimidation for her role in the protests against COVID-19 restrictions.

Tamara Lich has officially arrived at the Ottawa Courthouse to begin trial for multiple charges in relation to the Freedom Convoy.



Help Tamara fight back at https://t.co/3z7tIhx076 pic.twitter.com/GETuy6LqcB — Lincoln Jay (@lincolnmjay) September 5, 2023

Rebel News reporters Robert Kraychik and Lincoln Jay are on the scene covering the proceedings and will be providing live updates.

Follow along below:

True Believer Covidian outside the Ottawa Courthouse after day 1 of the Tamara Lich/Chris Barber trial. pic.twitter.com/6JG0KukVFr — Robert Kraychik (@rkraychik) September 5, 2023

Flashback to when former Ottawa Mayor Jim Watson - childless among other things - described kids playing in bouncy castles during the Freedom Convoy as "disturbing". https://t.co/pE0b7McrVl — Robert Kraychik (@rkraychik) September 5, 2023

Chris Barber's lawyer shares clips of cops using violence to suppress protesters during her cross-examination of the Crown's police officer witness who compiled the prosecution's video montage, emphasizing the omission of such moments from the montage.https://t.co/TWDiMnjMOA — Robert Kraychik (@rkraychik) September 5, 2023

Both Chris Barber's and Tamara Lich's defense teams are rejecting the prosecution's police officer witness's claim that his 11-minute video montage of footage (gleaned from hundreds of hours of video) is "very representative of what was taking place during the convoy in Ottawa". — Robert Kraychik (@rkraychik) September 5, 2023

Chris Barber's defense counsel highlights the video montage's deliberate omission (as per the Crown's directives) of "people hugging", "people playing hockey", "kids" and "bouncy castles"; she emphasizes the compilation's misrepresentation of the Freedom Convoy's atmosphere. — rkraychik (@rkraychik) September 5, 2023

Defense counsel for Tamara Lich emphasizes in cross-examination of the prosecution's cop witness, that the isolated 30-ish-second clips of footage from the Freedom Convoy fail to impress: "That's as bad as it gets?"https://t.co/UkkiDtZTV5 — rkraychik (@rkraychik) September 5, 2023

All the 30-ish-second clips played by the prosecution are of standoff moments between cops and demonstrators; in one video, protestors chant, "Love over fear!". Crown wants these clips and the broader raw footage entered as evidence of criminality. — rkraychik (@rkraychik) September 5, 2023

Prosecution asks to enter about 90 minutes of police-recorded video as trial evidence ("numbered exhibit") by only playing a handful of 30-second isolated clips from the total raw footage in the courtroom; judge indulges defense's request to review all the video before accepting. — rkraychik (@rkraychik) September 5, 2023

Prosecution's witness, an Ottawa police officer, says his video montage (composed of cops' body cam/aerial drone footage of the Freedom Convoy) was made in accordance with the Crown's request to highlight "the horns, the takedowns, the overhead shots".https://t.co/UkkiDtZTV5 — rkraychik (@rkraychik) September 5, 2023

Chris Barber arriving at the Ottawa Courthouse earlier today.



Tamara Lich and Barber are currently on trial for charges relating to the Freedom Convoy. Today is day 1 of the trial. https://t.co/3z7tIhwshy pic.twitter.com/pLw95vuCUM — Lincoln Jay (@lincolnmjay) September 5, 2023

Day 1 of the Tamara Lich and Chris Barber trial is currently underway. A police officer is taking the stand as a witness for the prosecution. Currently on lunch break. @rkraychik



Help Tamara fight back at https://t.co/3z7tIhwshy pic.twitter.com/mnALEzGUnZ — Lincoln Jay (@lincolnmjay) September 5, 2023

Court recess begins now until 2:00 PM ET.https://t.co/UkkiDtZTV5 — rkraychik (@rkraychik) September 5, 2023

Please note that the Freedom Convoy DID NOT completely block downtown Ottawa streets (except for the portion of Wellington directly adjacent to Parliament Hill). One lane was always kept open on all streets; ALL blockages were imposed by law enforcement checkpoints. I was there. — rkraychik (@rkraychik) September 5, 2023

Prosecution begins with 11-minute montage video composed of Ottawa Police Service bodycam footage of the Freedom Convoy - protestors chanting, "Freedom!", honking trucks, cop-demonstrator standoffs - and aerial drone footage of some downtown streets.https://t.co/UkkiDtZTV5 — rkraychik (@rkraychik) September 5, 2023

Tamara Lich's defense attorneys both object to the Crown's derisive description of the Freedom Convoy as an "occupation" of downtown Ottawa, highlighting the term's definitional parameters in a military legal context; describe use of the term as "inflammatory" and "inaccurate". — rkraychik (@rkraychik) September 5, 2023

Prosecutor repeatedly describes the Freedom Convoy as an "occupation" (toeing the Trudeau/CBC line) in his opening statement, claims Tamara Lich played a central role in a protest that was "anything but peaceful"; insists the prosecution "is not about [her] political views". — rkraychik (@rkraychik) September 5, 2023

Defense counsel advises the judge of his intent to preclude/prevent the summoning of nine witnesses the prosecutor wants to call; witnesses include several business owners, an OC Transpo employee, and some Ottawa residents. https://t.co/UkkiDtZTV5 — rkraychik (@rkraychik) September 5, 2023

The prosector asked the judge for permission to use statements made by Chris Barber as evidence against Tamara Lich and vice versa; judge said she would revisit this request and adhere to established legal protocols.https://t.co/UkkiDu0rKD — rkraychik (@rkraychik) September 5, 2023

Tamara Lich trial about to begin, we've entered the courtroom. Stay tuned for live updates. https://t.co/UkkiDu0rKD — rkraychik (@rkraychik) September 5, 2023

In Ottawa to cover the trial of Tamara Lich. Trial begins today. Tamara is facing multiple charges related to the Freedom Convoy.



Follow @rkraychik for live updates from the courtroom.



Help Tamara fight back at https://t.co/3z7tIhwshy pic.twitter.com/A3hHX9IjE2 — Lincoln Jay (@lincolnmjay) September 5, 2023

.@TomMarazzo is here in Ottawa to show support for his fellow Freedom Convoy organizers Tamara Lich and Chris Barber. Both are beginning trial today for charges related to the convoy.



“Murderers get better treatment than what they’ve been getting”. https://t.co/3z7tIhwshy pic.twitter.com/XjqVw3ERDT — Lincoln Jay (@lincolnmjay) September 5, 2023