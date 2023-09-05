Live Updates: Freedom Convoy organizer Tamara Lich's trial begins

As one of the faces of the Freedom Convoy, Lich is facing up to 10 years behind bars for her role in the anti-mandate demonstrations.

  • By Rebel News
  • September 05, 2023
  • News Analysis

Freedom Convoy organizer Tamara Lich's trial begins today in Ottawa. Lich is being charged with mischief, obstructing police, and counselling others to commit mischief and intimidation for her role in the protests against COVID-19 restrictions.

Rebel News reporters Robert Kraychik and Lincoln Jay are on the scene covering the proceedings and will be providing live updates.

Follow along below:

Ontario Canada Ottawa News Analysis Tamara Lich Tamara Lich Trial
  • By Ezra Levant

Support Tamara's Legal Defense

The Democracy Fund, a Canadian charity, is supporting Tamara Lich by crowdfunding her legal bills. The cost of expert legal representation is $300,000, which Tamara, an ordinary mom and grandma from Medicine Hat, Alberta, cannot afford. But we have a secret weapon: Lawrence Greenspon, one of Ottawa's top lawyers, is on Tamara's side. Lawrence is accustomed to handling complex and serious cases, but his team is expensive — and they are worth every penny. If you can, please chip in to help cover Tamara's legal fees.

HELP TAMARA

