LIVE UPDATES: Non-profit group challenging BC's COVID-19 state of emergency

British Columbians seeking accountability for the harms caused by COVID-19 restrictions, which were ordered by Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry, are in court looking to move forward with a class action lawsuit challenging B.C.'s provincial declaration of a state of emergency.

The proposal for the class action suit, which will also seek damages, is brought on by a non-profit and secular organization called the Canadian Society for the Advancement of Science in Public Policy (CSASPP).

Drea Humphrey, who is covering the hearing today, previously reported on this story in late 2022. You can catch up on that report right here, or in the video below:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=s1PwVPcPVSk

Drea is live tweeting today's hearing as it happens. Follow along with updates from the courtroom as they happen.

Sue Bonnie Henry? I’m back at the Supreme Court of BC. I’ll be live tweeting the Canadian Society for the Advancement of Science in Public Policy (CSASPP’s) case seeking certification for a class action suit challenging the declaration of a COVID emergency https://t.co/Gi9Wj4LxWc pic.twitter.com/4wuanpMBJj — Drea Humphrey - Prepping and Politics (@DreaHumphrey) April 24, 2023

Below is one of my reports with more info about this case for those who are just learning about it now.



You know, since the state’s media is behaving as though a proposed law suit against the provinces most powerful doctor is not of public interest.https://t.co/VZHYLIojF5 — Drea Humphrey - Prepping and Politics (@DreaHumphrey) April 24, 2023

CSASPP describes itself as “a non-profit, non-partisan, secular, crowd funded, and volunteer driven organization that was created in response to popular community demand for a direct action initiative to counter BC’s COVID-19 related measures.” https://t.co/4Bk96HjsXF — Drea Humphrey - Prepping and Politics (@DreaHumphrey) April 24, 2023

If CSASPP is granted certification for this law suit it means:



a) They can attack the Achilles heel of all of Dr. Henry’s COVID-19 mandates on behalf of British Columbians who were and still are disadvantaged by them. — Drea Humphrey - Prepping and Politics (@DreaHumphrey) April 24, 2023

Ie. If a COVID emergency shouldn’t have been declared then Dr. Henry shouldn’t have mandated COVID emergency measures.



b) CSASPP will also be granted discovery if certified. Meaning, Dr. Henry would finally have to attest to what “science” she’s relied on for oppressive mandates — Drea Humphrey - Prepping and Politics (@DreaHumphrey) April 24, 2023

Justice David A. Crerar, is presiding over the matter.



Lawyer Polina Furtula is representing CSASPP.



Hearing has began with a bit of house keeping.



*photo credit: Medicine Matters & Citadel Law pic.twitter.com/9JtkX7zn4R — Drea Humphrey - Prepping and Politics (@DreaHumphrey) April 24, 2023

CSASPP lawyer brings attention to statements and quotations of Dr. Henry made by BCCDC.



Crown wants the BCCDC added as a individual defendant.



CSASPP does not believe it is necessary.



Giving examples on how the BCCDC acts as a spokesperson for the PHO — Drea Humphrey - Prepping and Politics (@DreaHumphrey) April 24, 2023

Crown counsel begins by going over preliminary matters.



Recaps the crown’s position during the hearings that took place for this case in December (video report shared above).



Gov’s position is that the case should be dismissed as an abuse of process. — Drea Humphrey - Prepping and Politics (@DreaHumphrey) April 24, 2023

Crown says plaintiff’s case is based on profound misunderstandings.



“From here we intend to address

that plaintiff has met none of the criteria for certification.” — Drea Humphrey - Prepping and Politics (@DreaHumphrey) April 24, 2023

Crown lists previous COVID-19 cases and appeals including one where Chief Justice Christopher Hinkson ruled church doors remain closed by the state but citizens have right to peaceful protest.https://t.co/ri8A23NG6Z — Drea Humphrey - Prepping and Politics (@DreaHumphrey) April 24, 2023

Crown also brings up various BC vaccine passport legal challenges, including one where generous Rebel News’ supporters donated so the democracy Fund ( @TDF_Can ) to fight at no cost to the plaintiffs.

A couple of those cases are awaiting appeal. https://t.co/OHXQP46B8C — Drea Humphrey - Prepping and Politics (@DreaHumphrey) April 24, 2023

Crown is also objecting to CSASPP’s expert, Dr. Joel Kettner.



Dr. Kettner is a former Chief Public Health Officer for Winnipeg. https://t.co/yvpa9BGlKz — Drea Humphrey - Prepping and Politics (@DreaHumphrey) April 24, 2023

Crown objection claims that Dr. Kettner’s “affidavit is entirely irrelevant to the request for certification.” — Drea Humphrey - Prepping and Politics (@DreaHumphrey) April 24, 2023

Crown says case should be dismissed as an abuse of process for bringing forward similar cases that have already gone forward.



Justice asks Crown if they believe the certification hearing should move forward as planned. — Drea Humphrey - Prepping and Politics (@DreaHumphrey) April 24, 2023

Crown doesn’t want CSASPP’s latest request for amendments to be granted.



“It’s our position that this case should proceed and the plaintiff’s have created this mess.” — Drea Humphrey - Prepping and Politics (@DreaHumphrey) April 24, 2023

Justice poses same question to CSASPP lawyer.



Counsel Furtula’s response: We want to proceed this week and I believe that the court can still make a decision about whether or not the certification can be justified. — Drea Humphrey - Prepping and Politics (@DreaHumphrey) April 24, 2023