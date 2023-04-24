LIVE UPDATES: Non-profit group challenging BC's COVID-19 state of emergency

The Canadian Society for the Advancement of Science in Public Policy (CSASPP’s) is hoping for certification of a class action suit challenging the province's declaration of a COVID emergency.

  • April 24, 2023
LIVE UPDATES: Non-profit group challenging BC's COVID-19 state of emergency
The Canadian Press / Chad Hipolito
British Columbians seeking accountability for the harms caused by COVID-19 restrictions, which were ordered by Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry, are in court looking to move forward with a class action lawsuit challenging B.C.'s provincial declaration of a state of emergency.

The proposal for the class action suit, which will also seek damages, is brought on by a non-profit and secular organization called the Canadian Society for the Advancement of Science in Public Policy (CSASPP).

Drea Humphrey, who is covering the hearing today, previously reported on this story in late 2022. You can catch up on that report right here, or in the video below:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=s1PwVPcPVSk

Drea is live tweeting today's hearing as it happens. Follow along with updates from the courtroom as they happen.

