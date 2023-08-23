Local woman escapes Lahaina fire by jumping into ocean!

E-transfer (Canada):

The town of Lahaina on the Maui Island has been destroyed by a fire that occurred on August 8. Approximately 2,700 structures were lost, with 86% of them being residential.

Many people died that day, but the exact amount remains unknown.

“They’re not counting the bodies that sunk”.@illya1313 shared with us his extremely sad and intense experience from the fire in Lahaina.



Watch the full interview at https://t.co/v1EvqUvKIU pic.twitter.com/y1UrsGGGw7 — Lincoln Jay (@lincolnmjay) August 19, 2023

Etina shares with us the moment she knew she had to evacuate and how she was able to make it to the ocean where the struggle for survival continued.

Strong tides and smoke from the fire made it extremely difficult for her to stay alive, but Etina is one of the lucky survivors who made it out alive that day!

MAUI FIRE: Lahaina local (@illya1313) sent me videos from the day of the fire.



Very intense. Stay tuned for the full interview where he shares his horrifying experience.



More to come at https://t.co/v1EvqUvKIU pic.twitter.com/QUQmcCKfJR — Lincoln Jay (@lincolnmjay) August 17, 2023

To check out all our coverage from Lahaina, you can visit our website TheTruthAboutMaui.com.

