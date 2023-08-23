Local woman escapes Lahaina fire by jumping into ocean!

Etina Hingano shares her horrific experience of escaping the fire in Lahaina by jumping into the ocean for roughly six hours.

The town of Lahaina on the Maui Island has been destroyed by a fire that occurred on August 8. Approximately 2,700 structures were lost, with 86% of them being residential.

Many people died that day, but the exact amount remains unknown.

Etina shares with us the moment she knew she had to evacuate and how she was able to make it to the ocean where the struggle for survival continued.

Strong tides and smoke from the fire made it extremely difficult for her to stay alive, but Etina is one of the lucky survivors who made it out alive that day!

To check out all our coverage from Lahaina, you can visit our website TheTruthAboutMaui.com.

