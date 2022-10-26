LOCKDOWN AMNESTY: Premier Smith, time to call off Kenney's dogs!

E-transfer (Canada):

[email protected] - password RebelNews if required Cheques made out to Rebel News:

Rebel News Network Ltd.

PO Box 61056 Eglinton/Dufferin RO

Toronto, ON M6E 5B2 Crypto By Sheila Gunn Reid Lockdown Amnesty Lockdowns are over in Canada, but “offences” allegedly committed during those lockdowns are still being prosecuted to this day — against truckers, against businesspeople, against churches, against Pastor Artur Pawlowski, and so many more. take action

Selene Galas with Rebel News here to unveil to you our latest billboard. Located between Edmonton and Calgary just south of Bowden, this area wracks up 1.3 million monthly impressions sitting here alongside highway 2.

Folks, the lockdowns are over. No more restrictions, and no more mandates. All Albertans' outstanding fines and charges for refusing to put up with the draconian covid measures issued under Jason Kenney's command are not only unjust - but no longer legal.

It's time for Alberta to have the fresh start it deserves. It's time for Alberta to heal.

This past weekend while I attended the Annual General Meeting held and hosted by the United Conservative Party of Alberta, I issued a question to Alberta's new premier, Danielle Smith, regarding the promises she made during her campaign to apologize to those who faced prosecution during covid restrictions and to grant them amnesty. My proposed question resulted in what I'm hoping will be the first of many apologies to come from other politicians.

Here's the full clip, take a look:

I, like many others, faced prosecution for choosing to keep my medical history to myself. It was time that someone from our government dared to stand up and admit there were many failings on their behalf - even if it wasn't Smith who initially imposed these restrictions. She's decided to take responsibility and admit to the wrongs committed against people who were only trying to live their life under some semblance of normalcy.

With that said, I'd like your help. An apology was promised, and an apology was issued - but the healing process cannot begin until all Albertans with outstanding charges and fines have been granted amnesty.

Go to LockdownAmnesty.com and sign our petition. With Premier Smith taking the first step in keeping her work, the job isn't finished yet.

If you agree the government needs to grant amnesty to anyone who received a lockdown ticket, Infrastructure Act charges, criminal charges, and contempt of court, sign our petition to add your voice to the list of Canadians demanding an end to the punitive treatment of pastors, small business owners, families, and peaceful protesters who refused to bend the knee to the nonsensical and unscientific COVID rules.