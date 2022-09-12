Lord Conrad Black weighs in on the passing of Queen Elizabeth II and her successor, King Charles III

Lord Black and Ezra Levant discuss the life and impact of Queen Elizabeth II, as well as what comes next for King Charles III and the Royal Family.

  • By Rebel News
  • September 12, 2022
  • News Analysis

In this free episode, Ezra Levant sits down for a one-on-one interview with Conrad Black, a man who knew the Queen and spent a lot of time in the United Kingdom. 

Not just as a press baron, but he also got to know the political and constitutional leaders of that country.

Lord Black tells us more about Queen Elizabeth II and her successor King Charles III.

