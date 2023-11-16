Lying MPs are 'too chicken' to cancel the carbon tax | Kris Sims

Watch new episodes of The Gunn Show every Wednesday when you become a subscriber to RebelNews+. Start your free trial today!

The carbon tax imposed on provinces by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's government is costing Canadians in just about every way imaginable. Despite arguing that people would save money because of the tax, Trudeau finally capitulated to political pressure from Atlantic Canada, creating a special exemption for home heating oils.

Rightfully, the rest of the country wondered: what about us?

On last night's episode of The Gunn Show, host Sheila Gunn Reid was joined by Kris Sims from the Canadian Taxpayers Federation for a look at the organization's efforts to keep up the fight against Trudeau's carbon tax.

The CTF has been running a new campaign, protesting Liberal MPs and encouraging them to take further steps to keep chipping away at the carbon tax.

Discussing the group's new project, Sims explained why, despite seeming a little silly on the surface, the chicken costume is necessary messaging tactic: