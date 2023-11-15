Most Liberal MPs are 'too chicken' to demand fair treatment on the carbon tax

Tonight, Sheila Gunn Reid speaks to a rather a cheeky campaign by the Canadian Taxpayers Federation (CTF), in a bid to name and shame the vast majority of Liberal MPs who voted against carbon tax reprieve for all home heating.

Every Liberal MP from Ontario voted against giving you a break on the carbon tax on home heating.



That includes Karina Gould and Anita Anand.



They chickened out!



The carbon tax will cost about $300 this winter for natural gas. pic.twitter.com/IOPbxhIsda — Dr. Jay Goldberg (@JayJGoldberg) November 10, 2023

In MP offices across Canada, CTF directors are showing up in chicken costumes to picket the Liberal cowards who approved a carbon tax exemption for eastern Canadians who heat with oil while voting against fairness for other Canadians who heat their homes with natural gas.

🐔Liberal MPs like Randy Boissonnault were too chicken to stand up to Trudeau & stick up for their constituents



❄️Trudeau’s carbon tax will cost Alberta households about $300 extra this winter, just for staying warm



🛑Tell your MP to stop chickening out!



Cancel the carbon tax! pic.twitter.com/nsRHL9s9B7 — Kris Sims (@kris_sims) November 10, 2023

Western Liberal MPs Randy Boissonnault in Edmonton and George Chahal in Calgary chose to satisfy the whims of their leader rather than seek fairness for the people who voted them in to represent their interests.

Liberal MPs like George Chahal were too chicken to stand up to Trudeau & stick up for their constituents



Albertans need the same carbon tax relief on natural gas home heating bills as folks using furnace oil will get



Carbon tax will cost households about $300 extra this winter pic.twitter.com/SrEKnudrrM — Kris Sims (@kris_sims) November 10, 2023

Canadians, and not just those in regions like Atlantic Canada where some safe Liberal seats are in play, are experiencing an inflationary crisis made worse by the Trudeau Liberals' carbon tax and out-of-control spending.

Sask. converted from heating oil to cleaner natural gas 40 YEARS AGO.



Trudeau’s #carbonTAX carve-out is only for heating oil, mostly Atlantic Cda.



Trudeau is discriminating against Sask for doing the right thing!



Hey, PMJT: This is why Sask elects NET ZERO Liberals!



VIDEO: pic.twitter.com/6wDd00P6hu — Sen. Denise Batters (@denisebatters) November 10, 2023

Kris Sims, Alberta Director of the Canadian Taxpayers Federation, is joining me tonight to discuss Alberta's new Bill One, the media bailout and its effect on the trust of journalists, and all the weak-kneed poultry in Trudeau's caucus.