Mainstream media says vaccine mandates are gone, US trucker convoy disagrees

The mainstream media continues to dismiss the reasons for the US trucker convoy by reporting that many of the vaccine mandates in the US have been lifted. While that may be true, the media fails to report that a vaccine mandate specifically aimed at cross-border trucking remains in place.

During the convoy’s rest stop in Indiana, I allowed the truckers to set the record straight. They explained that the cross-border vaccine mandate does in fact exist, and argued that the mainstream media fails to acknowledge this mandate because it would legitimize the aims of the trucker protest.

The truckers explained that contrary to media reports, the mandate not only exists but is also harming truckers' ability to earn a living for their families and violates their rights to bodily autonomy.