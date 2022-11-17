'Make DJ Gay Again': Country singer criticizes 'Full House' star for 'homophobic' comments

Twitter / MarenMorris and AP Photo

American singer-songwriter Maren Morris wants to make Full House character DJ Tanner “gay again.”

Morris' remark, which received over 9,000 likes and 63 comments, is in response to self-described “queer jew with very long nails” Matt Bernstein’s Instagram post criticizing former Full House star Candace Cameron Bure for being “homophobic.”

The Instagram post captioned “break a leg girl lol” is an image of Bure with Bernstein’s extravagantly manicured hand in a thumbs-down position with text that reads:

You went decades without ever having to see an LGBTQ character on screen. Now, we’re in 1 out of 5 movies. Sorry if this disturbs you. Sending thoughts and prayers.

Morris’ comments are in response to the former ‘Queen of Christmas’ confirming in an interview with the Wall Street Journal that she is not renewing her contract with Hallmark, instead opting to working with Great American Family, a faith-based network that will not feature same-sex couples as leads.

As Page Six reports, Morris has been “a vocal ally for the LGBTQIA+ Community” and recently accused fellow country singer Jason Aldean and his wife of being transphobic.

Candace Cameron Bure’s decision to work with a company that upholds Christian values is deemed controversial among people in Hollywood, including her former Full House co-star Jodie Sweetin who, according to People, commented on Dance Moms alumni and “member of the LGBT community” JoJo Siwa’s Instagram post captioned:

Honestly, I can't believe ... she would not only create a movie with intention of excluding LGBTQIA+ but then also talk about it in the press. This is rude and hurtful to a whole community of people.

Responding to Siwa, Sweetin commented: “you know I love you ❤️❤️,” which received over 24,000 likes and 742 comments.

Yesterday, Candace Cameron Bure took to Instagram in a series of posts stating that “It absolutely breaks [her] heart that anyone would ever think [she] intentionally would want to offend and hurt anyone,” adding that “it saddens [her] that the media is often seeking to divide us, even around a subject as comforting and merry as Christmas movies. But, given the toxic climate in our culture right now, [she] shouldn’t be surprised.”

Although Bure has received immense backlash from the woke mob and LGBT allies, many Christians and conservatives have come to her defence, offering her words of encouragement.

Hopefully, the same celebrities throwing stones at Bure will learn from their mistakes when the mob eventually comes after them for saying something “bigoted.”

