Will masks become mandatory again in the classroom?

The director of public health said in a press conference that he will not reimpose the mandatory mask in schools only if the situation surrounding COVID-19 stays the same.

However, the government has published an appealing contract for 30 million masks for the school commission starting this September.

In another hand, one school has revealed in a video of 7,200 pounds of masks recently delivered to their institution from Revenue Quebec.

After contacting them, they said that the masks were stored in their establishment for afterwards being redistributed.

The company Premont, who produced these masks told me, in a conversation, that these masks come from an old order, from over a year ago.

The taxpayers are paying for all these masks and that will maybe be being reimpose on the children during their school year 2022.

In 2021, Health Director Horacio Arruda and Monsieur Francois Legault had ignored a letter from the pediatrician association asking a return to school without masks for the primary and secondary students depending on certain criteria.

Now this situation will maybe see the light again when fall starts.

