Manitoba family sues AstraZeneca after son's stroke following COVID jab

A Manitoba family alleges their son suffered a stroke after getting the COVID jab from AstraZeneca Canada.

Jackson Troy Reimer, now 23, got vaccinated while working at the Whistler Blackcomb ski resort in 2021, supposedly "in excellent health" at the time.

Now, he is unable to work or care for himself.

According to a statement of claim filed in Manitoba's Court of King's Bench on March 16, Reimer started feeling dizzy, losing his vision and having severe headaches six days after getting the jab.

The lawsuit said a CT scan at Vancouver General Hospital found Reimer had a hemorrhagic stroke, requiring two platelet infusions and a subsequent craniotomy to stop bleeding in his brain.

Australia-based Rebel News reporter, @OzraeliAvi encountered AstraZeneca executive director Marc Dunoyer outside the Swiss globalist summit.https://t.co/tyjUw4F4AJ — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) January 17, 2023

His parents, Marina Dawn Toews Reimer and Perry John Reimer, believe the AstraZeneca Canada vaccine caused their son's health to deteriorate.

The lawsuit names the defendants as the Vancouver Coastal Health Authority, Canada's attorney general, and the Ontario-based Verity Pharmaceuticals, who manufactured the AstraZeneca shot.

The suit alleges the defendants deprived Reimer of his right to informed consent. Despite known adverse reactions, it also claims they negligently misrepresented the vaccine by failing to inform him of all the possible risks associated with the shot.

There have been no statements of defence as the allegations have yet to be proven in court.

Vancouver Coastal Health Authority spokesperson Jeremy Deutsch said they could not comment on the matter as it is before the courts.

Health Canada spokesperson Anne Génier said Wednesday the agency is actively reviewing the claim, which alleges Jackson's stroke, craniotomy, and all symptoms occurred after getting Covishield — the AstraZeneca vaccine.

In July, Health Canada was forced to admit the agency had to garbage 13.6 million doses - at the time, more than half of its doses of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine - because it couldn't find anyone who wanted it, either in Canada or around the world.



MORE: https://t.co/vtxhrh28Lp pic.twitter.com/Qu0jDw0ln0 — Rebel News Canada (@RebelNews_CA) December 8, 2022

According to court filings, the pharmaceutical company emailed employees living in staff housing on March 15, 2021, to get the jab, despite several European countries suspending its use over concerns about blood clots.

The lawsuit also blames Health Canada for using a "false" promotional slogan, "the first vaccine is the best vaccine," to encourage people to get the jab.

"For Jackson, the AstraZeneca vaccine and/or Covishield was not the best vaccine. Other vaccines were both safer and more effective," it reads.

Though Prime Minister Justin Trudeau publicly said Canadians should have no concerns about Covishield,

However, Canada's National Advisory Committee on Immunization recommended pausing the use of the vaccine two weeks later for people under 55, citing safety concerns. They said immunized young women experienced rare blood clots after receiving the jab.

On April 11, 2021, Carole Avoine, decided to take the AstraZeneca vaccine because her mother was vulnerable to COVID-19. Twenty days later, Mrs. Avoine developed stage 6 Bell's palsy.



FULL REPORT by @ThevoiceAlexa: https://t.co/lzWjbp22A8 pic.twitter.com/Z6MDjsDszv — Rebel News Canada (@RebelNews_CA) November 29, 2022

On April 13, 2021, Canada confirmed its first case of a rare but potentially fatal blood clot in connection with the AstraZeneca vaccine.

In the month prior, the committee said the condition occurred in roughly one in every 100,000 vaccinated people, with a mortality rate of about 40%. They then required further research to assess the risk if treated early enough.

Since March 2021, Reimer could not hold gainful employment, advance his university education or carry out daily activities.

According to the claim, he's now legally blind. He has other symptoms related to mental focus and concentration, memory loss, cognitive impairment and obsessive-compulsive disorder tendencies.

It adds that Reimer also has physical symptoms, including brain seizures, excessive weight gain, and impaired bowel function and control, which are so severe he requires ongoing assistance with daily activities.

The family is seeking damages for Reimer's injuries, loss of income and care costs.