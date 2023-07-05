There is no national debate on immigration because everyone's afraid of being cancelled

On Monday's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, guest Manny Montenegrino discussed how Canada's high immigration rates can mask an actually somewhat weak economy.

"If we did not have any immigration or any new people coming into Canada, our economy is dead flat," said Monty. "We're in a recession, it's in trouble, and when it's in trouble you reduce interest rates... There's no country in the world that's adding more people." If immigration is responsible for so much of Canada's rise in GDP, the Bank of Canada has to at least be honest about it if current rates of immigration continue.

Ezra noted that there isn't a true national conversation about immigration levels and whether they should in fact continue at rates that are contributing to traffic issues, overcrowding in schools and hospitals, and rising housing costs. Past Conservative leaders like Andrew Scheer and Erin O'Toole, he argued, were terrified to even talk about immigration in case they would be seen as racist. "I just don't think we have a national debate on immigration because everyone's afraid of getting cancelled," Ezra said.

