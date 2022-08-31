Québec solidaire's Manon Massé discusses the looming election, environmental issues, and immigration concerns
Rebel News was on the scene in Montreal to cover Québec solidaire's campaign event and get insight from leader Manon Massé.
Quebec's election campaign has officially begun and many events are taking place across the province. This year, five parties will attend the leaders' debate. One of these parties is Quebec solidaire, which has not one leader but two 'spokespersons,' Gabriel Nadeau-Dubois and Manon Massé, leading the party.
Québec solidaire launched their new party location at an event in Montreal. They took the opportunity to hold a political rally which included the presentation of some candidates. Massé also made a speech about the future of the party and the next elections.
I had the chance to ask Massé some questions about the upcoming election, her party's stance on immigration, the environment, and their role as opposition in the National Assembly. Take a look.
