Marco Mendicino's office caught meddling in access to info filings about SNC-Lavalin

E-transfer (Canada):

[email protected] - password RebelNews if required Cheques made out to Rebel News:

Rebel News Network Ltd.

PO Box 61056 Eglinton/Dufferin RO

Toronto, ON M6E 5B2 Crypto

Internal communication records offered in the House of Commons detail multiple instances of then-public safety minister Marco Mendicino intervening on the status of access requests.

The documents were part of a Public Safety Canada response to an inquiry of ministry posed by Saskatchewan Conservative MP Jeremy Patzer on internal government communications about an RCMP investigation into Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's dealings with Liberal-linked engineering firm SNC-Lavalin.

READ my article in The Post Millennial: RCMP denies investigating Trudeau for political interference in SNC Lavalin trial.https://t.co/5yHGsxCOhv



WHAT IS GOING ON?



-May 25 RCMP send ATI with letter to Democracy Watch saying there is an investigation.

-June 19 Liberal House… — David Krayden (@DavidKrayden) June 20, 2023

The documents show the monsters office scrambling to contain messaging after a Democracy Watch story reported the RCMP were investigating Trudeau for obstruction for meddling in the prosecution of SNC-Lavalin.

The inquiry asked: "Did the RCMP receive any communication or pressure from anyone in the government on June 19, 2023, including ministers, ministerial staff, or any government official, regarding the status of such an investigation, and, if so, what are the details of any such communications."

The response received included these notes:

"Minister's Office requested a quick call as she had questions about a sensitive ATIP."

"Minister's Office asked about status of ATIP."

"Minister's Office was advised on status of ATIP."

Documents show multiple queries from the minister's office about journalists working on stories about SNC-Lavalin.

"Minister's Office requested list of reporters asking the RCMP about an investigation," reads one. "Responding to the Minister's Office on question about the journalist," says another.

Deputy PM Chrystia Freeland accuses Conservatives of leaning into 'hard-right nihilism' to respond to the "short-term challenges" Canadians face today after 8 years of Liberals leading the government.



"Fiscal responsibility is the true domain of progressives," she says. pic.twitter.com/qOprRdxlJz — Rebel News Canada (@RebelNews_CA) September 18, 2023

"The Minister's Office asked if we had reached out to the journalist who first wrote on this issue," reads a third query.

According to Democracy Watch, RCMP misled the organization with a letter saying its investigation of obstruction of SNC-Lavalin prosecution by Liberal cabinet was ongoing in communications in June.

In reality, the investigation ended in January 2023.

Read the documents: