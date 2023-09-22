Marco Mendicino's office caught meddling in access to info filings about SNC-Lavalin

Documents show multiple queries from the former public safety minister's office about journalists working on stories about SNC-Lavalin.

Internal communication records offered in the House of Commons detail multiple instances of then-public safety minister Marco Mendicino intervening on the status of access requests.

The documents were part of a Public Safety Canada response to an inquiry of ministry posed by Saskatchewan Conservative MP Jeremy Patzer on internal government communications about an RCMP investigation into Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's dealings with Liberal-linked engineering firm SNC-Lavalin.

The documents show the monsters office scrambling to contain messaging after a Democracy Watch story reported the RCMP were investigating Trudeau for obstruction for meddling in the prosecution of SNC-Lavalin.

The inquiry asked: "Did the RCMP receive any communication or pressure from anyone in the government on June 19, 2023, including ministers, ministerial staff, or any government official, regarding the status of such an investigation, and, if so, what are the details of any such communications."

The response received included these notes:

  • "Minister's Office requested a quick call as she had questions about a sensitive ATIP."
  • "Minister's Office asked about status of ATIP."
  • "Minister's Office was advised on status of ATIP."

"Minister's Office requested list of reporters asking the RCMP about an investigation," reads one. "Responding to the Minister's Office on question about the journalist," says another.

"The Minister's Office asked if we had reached out to the journalist who first wrote on this issue," reads a third query.

According to Democracy Watch, RCMP misled the organization with a letter saying its investigation of obstruction of SNC-Lavalin prosecution by Liberal cabinet was ongoing in communications in June.

In reality, the investigation ended in January 2023.

Read the documents:

