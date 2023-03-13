Mary Ng linked to group labelled as Chinese communist front group

The Canadian Press / Adrian Wyld

Mary NG, trade minister and ethically-challenged Liberal MP for Markham-Thornhill, is one of four Liberal MPs to endorse the Confederation of Toronto Chinese Canadian Organizations, named as a front group for the CCP by a parliamentary committee witness last week.

Trade Minister @Mary_Ng has no comment over association with group named in committee as a Chinese Communist front. Ng is one of 4 Lib MPs to endorse the group. https://t.co/Ngli83oCvP #cdnpoli pic.twitter.com/umhsw82Pus — Blacklock's Reporter (@mindingottawa) March 13, 2023

According to exclusive reporting by Blacklock's on Monday, Cheuk Kwan, co-chair of the Toronto Association for Democracy in China, told the House Ethics Committee:

China’s interference in Canada has been soft, intangible and gradual. As a result, this build-up over the years remains invisible to many Canadians. Urged on and supported by Chinese consulates, organizations were set up by individuals sympathetic to the regime. Chief among them are the National Congress of Chinese Canadians, NCCC, and its successor the Confederation of Toronto Chinese Canadian Organizations. These and many other proxy organizations practice the art of astroturfing, echoing the Party line to defend China’s foreign and domestic policies. In addition to engaging friendly academics and business people to advocate on its behalf, China also spreads its tentacles to cultivate elected officials and infiltrate political institutions at all levels of Canadian society.

Minister Ng has attended Confederation events. Three other Liberal MPs publicly endorsed the Confederation’s work: Shaun Chen, and Majid Jowhari, and scandal-plagued Han Dong. All 4 MPs are from the GTA.

Ng was trotted out last week to accuse critics of the Chinese government's influence in Canadian elections of anti-Chinese racism.

Liberal MP Mary Ng, who was found guilty of ethics violations recently, now implies questioning Chinese Communist Party interference in our elections is racist.https://t.co/KpV1WD809u pic.twitter.com/LoSLFMq8iY — Rebel News Canada (@RebelNews_CA) March 10, 2023

Ng's accusations of bigotry levelled at critics mirror those of the Prime Minister made last week when he was pressed on what he knew about CSIS allegations against Liberal MP Han Dong and when he knew it.

Justin Trudeau is now insinuating that anyone who believes the Global News reporting about Han Dong and has questions about Chinese election interference is actually stoking "anti-Asian racism." pic.twitter.com/xCwYyxGZbo — Harrison Faulkner (@Harry__Faulkner) February 27, 2023

A CSIS whistleblower accused Dong of benefiting from Chinese government meddling in his riding. The same CSIS leaker claims to have warned senior Liberal Party brass about concerns of foreign influence in Dong's nomination, but Trudeau directly intervened to salvage Dong's candidacy.

We sent out our jumbotron-equipped truck into Liberal MP Han Dong’s riding, requesting that this MP must step down. If you can help fund our expenses, please go to https://t.co/3whLswlA31 and kindly make a donation. pic.twitter.com/h0Tvl21Bfz — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) March 9, 2023

Ng was recently found guilty of violating ethics rules after awarding a $22,000 government contract to a longtime friend, Amanda Alvaro.

Did @mary_ng ever consider resigning over breaking ethics rules for awarding a contract to a friend? #cdnpoli



Read more: https://t.co/0sTrz8ldzj pic.twitter.com/SGP1AnZoIx — CTV Question Period (@ctvqp) March 12, 2023

Ng and Alvaro went on vacation together in 2015.

Alvaro, a communications professional and CBC panelist, was the organizer behind the infamous 2013 Trudeau "ladies' night" fundraiser, wherein the future prime minister confessed that China was his favourite dictatorship.