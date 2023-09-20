Massive parental rally in Hamilton against school gender indoctrination, faces off with far-left activists

E-transfer (Canada):

On September 20, 2023, Efron Monsanto stood outside the Hamilton-Wentworth District School Board, just across the street from one of the city's largest malls, CF Lime Ridge.

Nearly a thousand peaceful protesters gathered to take a stand for their children against gender ideology. They were met with several hundred far-left union protesters.

Here at the Hamilton-Wentworth District School Board where protesters against gender ideology in schools for the #1MillionMarch4Chidren are gathered.



Masked up Union counter protesters are nearby.https://t.co/OixkesBg1z for all our updates and full reports coming soon. pic.twitter.com/cVI2fZaT4x — Efrain Flores Monsanto 🇨🇦🚛 (@realmonsanto) September 20, 2023

The protest called the "1 Million March 4 Children" was organized by Kamel El-Cheikh, a Muslim man who wanted to unite Canadians to take a stand to "protect our children from indoctrination and sexualization."

Spotted here in Hamilton from the counter protest to the #1MillionMarch4Chidren.



Violent imagery in favor of child mutilation.https://t.co/OixkesAIc1 pic.twitter.com/VxNOeEqcFw — Efrain Flores Monsanto 🇨🇦🚛 (@realmonsanto) September 20, 2023

Despite the peaceful call for action for the rally, some of Canada's largest unions, labour leaders, NDP and Liberal politicians deemed the protest as "bigoted" amongst other derogatory defamations.

The city's own far-left former NDP leader of Ontario mayor, Andrea Horwath decried the Muslim protest as "the promotion of hateful rhetoric that shames, denies and erases members of our community will never be welcomed or tolerated here in [Hamilton]."

The #1MillionMarch4Children heads towards the Hamilton-Wentworth District School Board passing the far-left union activist counter protest.https://t.co/OixkesAIc1 pic.twitter.com/fsyi58zHk9 — Efrain Flores Monsanto 🇨🇦🚛 (@realmonsanto) September 20, 2023

Anthony Marco, President of the Hamilton & District Labour Council, was exposed in a leaked Zoom meeting with union organizers discussing preparations for the protest.

In the meeting, he suggested using Antifa-like tactics, such as bringing in "seasoned activists" and intimidating parents by photographing their license plates.

"Harass, intimidate and record license plates of peaceful protestors."



Union leadera are mobilizing against a peaceful and lawful protest.



Do they plan on Doxing people involved?#1MillionMarch4Chidren pic.twitter.com/XLCSPbALXu — Dacey Media (@chrisdacey) September 17, 2023

However, in face of all the denunciation and fear mongering from the left, nearly a thousand protesters from Muslim, Christian and other denominations took to the streets and marched towards the HWDSB head-office.

Massive crowd of the#1MillionMarch4Children here in Hamilton.



"Leave our kids alone!"https://t.co/OixkesAIc1 pic.twitter.com/Vm9V5MO6bU — Efrain Flores Monsanto 🇨🇦🚛 (@realmonsanto) September 20, 2023

"Leave our kids alone!" The large crowd chanted in defiance of the activists that tried to intimidate.

The Hamilton, Ontario #1MillionMarch4Children takes the street and heads back to the schoolboard.https://t.co/OixkesAIc1 for more! pic.twitter.com/NUehLE96ZQ — Efrain Flores Monsanto 🇨🇦🚛 (@realmonsanto) September 20, 2023

The Hamilton police were present at the scene, but initially, they were heavily outnumbered and failed to effectively separate the two opposing groups, resulting in some altercations.

One incident involved a man who was shoved to the ground while attempting to walk through the far-left's blockade of the street.

Failure of Hamilton's police. The #1MillionMarch4Children are not given a police escort and allowed a Union far-left activist pushes a man to the ground trying to walk through.https://t.co/OixkesBg1z for the full report. pic.twitter.com/7ZXQ2vcCKF — Efrain Flores Monsanto 🇨🇦🚛 (@realmonsanto) September 20, 2023

Later in the early afternoon, back-up for the officers arrived and set-up protest lines allowing for the two groups to safely interact with each other. The mounted unit made an appearance and stood back from afar.

The Hamilton mounted police have arrived here at the protest against gender ideology.https://t.co/OixkesAIc1 for more! pic.twitter.com/ErgGTvUEaP — Efrain Flores Monsanto 🇨🇦🚛 (@realmonsanto) September 20, 2023

At one point, a member of the far-left counter demonstration was captured on film yelling into an officer's face for creating a divide between the groups.

Far-left counter protester screams in a Hamilton police officer's face for creating a police line between them and the #1MillionMarch4Children.https://t.co/OixkesAIc1 for more. pic.twitter.com/fMwqDIHAUP — Efrain Flores Monsanto 🇨🇦🚛 (@realmonsanto) September 20, 2023

Members of the Controversial Communist party of Canada were present, joining the far-left side.

The ideology has been responsible for the death of nearly a hundred million across the world according to Professor Mark Kramer of the Davis Center for Russian and Eurasian studies.

Tons of honking in support of the #1MillionMarch4Children as they protest on the schoolboard's sidewalk.



They are taking a stand to defend kids from gender indoctrination in schools.https://t.co/OixkesBg1z for the full report soon! pic.twitter.com/axz0wRHO91 — Efrain Flores Monsanto 🇨🇦🚛 (@realmonsanto) September 20, 2023

The attendees opposing gender indoctrination in schools and advocating for the protection of children continued to occupy the busy street between the school board's offices and Lime Ridge mall. They passionately chanted their messages, which were warmly received by passing drivers who showed their support by honking their horns.

Tense face-off between the Muslim organized rally against gender ideology in schools and the counter-protesters.



"Leave our kids alone!" They chant infront of the police line.https://t.co/OixkesAIc1 full report soon! pic.twitter.com/edosQoVDjI — Efrain Flores Monsanto 🇨🇦🚛 (@realmonsanto) September 20, 2023

The crowd of counter-protesters ended up leaving earlier than the organized rally goers, and they chanted and cheered as the opposing crowd walked home.

Parents part of the #1MillionMarch4Children began to clap and cheer as the far-left union counter protesters go home.https://t.co/OixkesBg1z full report coming soon. pic.twitter.com/CD33pQjELK — Efrain Flores Monsanto 🇨🇦🚛 (@realmonsanto) September 20, 2023

