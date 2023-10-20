Massive police presence expected at Sydney's 'Pro-Palestine' rally

E-transfer (Canada):

In anticipation of a significant 'pro-Palestine' rally set to take place this Saturday in the heart of Sydney, organisers and authorities are making extensive preparations for an event anticipated to draw 10,000 participants.

The Palestine Action Group, coordinating the event, has gained approval from the police following discussions under the promise that the rally remains peaceful and free from ethnic tension, following recent clashes outside the Opera House.

Shocking vision was beamed around the world recently with Pro-Hamas supporters chanting 'Gas the Jews' in Sydney with police now accepting verbal assurances those disturbing scenes won't be repeated again.

The rally is scheduled to begin at Town Hall at 1pm, proceeding through key city streets before culminating in Belmore Park.

To maintain law and order, New South Wales Police have revealed plans to deploy over 800 officers, emphasising a 'no tolerance' approach towards hate speech or intimidation during the event.

Police Commissioner Karen Webb affirmed the collaborative efforts with organisers, highlighting the 'expectation of good conduct' from participants.

The Palestine Action Group reinforced this message on social media, urging attendees to engage peacefully, underscoring that any criminal activity would 'undermine their cause.'

Contrary to previous announcements, police clarified they would not exercise special searching powers without reasonable grounds, instead relying on their standard policing powers.

Deputy Commissioner Mal Lanyon emphasised proactive measures, ensuring immediate action against offenders while respecting the right to peaceful assembly.