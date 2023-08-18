MAUI FIRE: Maui Island man helping Lahaina fire victims says he is fed up with FEMA
'With these other organizations, until I see and talk to you and you prove what you're going to do, don't come over here and try to take over and take any credit.'
Rebel News' Alexa Lavoie and Lincoln Jay have been on the ground in Lahaina, Hawaii since Wednesday to investigate the devastation caused by recent wildfires that have left over 100 dead and many more missing.
MAUI FIRE: Local man from Maui Island who is helping the people of Lahaina expresses his frustration with organizations like FEMA.— Lincoln Jay (@lincolnmjay) August 18, 2023
Stay tuned for the full report at https://t.co/v1EvqUvcTm pic.twitter.com/z6uquOer4J
The destruction of local infrastructure has the pair of journalists struggling to file reports with little to no internet access.
Currently in Honokowai a small town next to Lahaina where supplies and support is being provided to the wildfire victims.— Alexandra Lavoie (@ThevoiceAlexa) August 17, 2023
I talked to a man and his ex-wife has been missing since August 8th.
More to come at https://t.co/3vGi0Okxvy
For community support: https://t.co/tkQTGHj4Wx pic.twitter.com/SKHHlYIJ9k
Amidst alleged government failure to get timely help to the island, others have stepped in. Twitter owner and Starlink founder Elon Musk has offered one solution to locals by providing portable Starlink systems to Lahaina.
Thanks to @elonmusk for the internet in Maui.— Alexandra Lavoie (@ThevoiceAlexa) August 17, 2023
Residents got a least a bit of communication. pic.twitter.com/8USxSDVXob
Rebel News CEO Ezra Levant is now in Lahaina with a Starlink system.
Our reporters @lincolnmjay & @ThevoiceAlexa are on the ground in Maui, but Internet and cell phone service don’t work in Lahaina. So I’m bringing a @Starlink satellite dish, for us and for the neighbors in the area where we’re staying. Follow our reports at… pic.twitter.com/b5TjJ5YW6N— Ezra Levant 🍁🚛 (@ezralevant) August 17, 2023
The Blaze's bossman Glenn Beck announced his charity, Mercury One, had raised nearly $2 million for wildfire relief.
In all the chaos today I forgot to mention that right after I asked my radio audience to raise 1.9 million for Hawaii, I learned @Mercury1Charity's website was hacked.— Glenn Beck (@glennbeck) August 17, 2023
If we want the government to do less, we have to do more... in spite of our enemies' best efforts.
Donations to the Red Cross can be made here.
To support the Rebel News team in Lahaina as they search for the truth and give locals a voice, visit www.TheTruthAboutMaui.com.
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.