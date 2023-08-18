MAUI FIRE: Maui Island man helping Lahaina fire victims says he is fed up with FEMA

'With these other organizations, until I see and talk to you and you prove what you're going to do, don't come over here and try to take over and take any credit.'

Rebel News' Alexa Lavoie and Lincoln Jay have been on the ground in Lahaina, Hawaii since Wednesday to investigate the devastation caused by recent wildfires that have left over 100 dead and many more missing.

The destruction of local infrastructure has the pair of journalists struggling to file reports with little to no internet access.

Amidst alleged government failure to get timely help to the island, others have stepped in. Twitter owner and Starlink founder Elon Musk has offered one solution to locals by providing portable Starlink systems to Lahaina.

Rebel News CEO Ezra Levant is now in Lahaina with a Starlink system.

The Blaze's bossman Glenn Beck announced his charity, Mercury One, had raised nearly $2 million  for wildfire relief.

Donations to the Red Cross can be made here.

