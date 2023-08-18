MAUI FIRE: Maui Island man helping Lahaina fire victims says he is fed up with FEMA

E-transfer (Canada):

[email protected] - password RebelNews if required Cheques made out to Rebel News:

Rebel News Network Ltd.

PO Box 61056 Eglinton/Dufferin RO

Toronto, ON M6E 5B2 Crypto

Rebel News' Alexa Lavoie and Lincoln Jay have been on the ground in Lahaina, Hawaii since Wednesday to investigate the devastation caused by recent wildfires that have left over 100 dead and many more missing.

MAUI FIRE: Local man from Maui Island who is helping the people of Lahaina expresses his frustration with organizations like FEMA.



Stay tuned for the full report at https://t.co/v1EvqUvcTm pic.twitter.com/z6uquOer4J — Lincoln Jay (@lincolnmjay) August 18, 2023

The destruction of local infrastructure has the pair of journalists struggling to file reports with little to no internet access.

Currently in Honokowai a small town next to Lahaina where supplies and support is being provided to the wildfire victims.



I talked to a man and his ex-wife has been missing since August 8th.



More to come at https://t.co/3vGi0Okxvy



For community support: https://t.co/tkQTGHj4Wx pic.twitter.com/SKHHlYIJ9k — Alexandra Lavoie (@ThevoiceAlexa) August 17, 2023

Amidst alleged government failure to get timely help to the island, others have stepped in. Twitter owner and Starlink founder Elon Musk has offered one solution to locals by providing portable Starlink systems to Lahaina.

Thanks to @elonmusk for the internet in Maui.



Residents got a least a bit of communication. pic.twitter.com/8USxSDVXob — Alexandra Lavoie (@ThevoiceAlexa) August 17, 2023

Rebel News CEO Ezra Levant is now in Lahaina with a Starlink system.

Our reporters @lincolnmjay & @ThevoiceAlexa are on the ground in Maui, but Internet and cell phone service don’t work in Lahaina. So I’m bringing a @Starlink satellite dish, for us and for the neighbors in the area where we’re staying. Follow our reports at… pic.twitter.com/b5TjJ5YW6N — Ezra Levant 🍁🚛 (@ezralevant) August 17, 2023

The Blaze's bossman Glenn Beck announced his charity, Mercury One, had raised nearly $2 million for wildfire relief.

In all the chaos today I forgot to mention that right after I asked my radio audience to raise 1.9 million for Hawaii, I learned @Mercury1Charity's website was hacked.



If we want the government to do less, we have to do more... in spite of our enemies' best efforts. — Glenn Beck (@glennbeck) August 17, 2023

Donations to the Red Cross can be made here.

To support the Rebel News team in Lahaina as they search for the truth and give locals a voice, visit www.TheTruthAboutMaui.com.