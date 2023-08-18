MAUI FIRE: Warning sirens 'would have saved many lives'

E-transfer (Canada):

The man expressed disbelief in the official reasoning from Lahaina's mayor, Richard Bissen, for not using the sirens.

The controversy has claimed the job of Maui's head of emergency management, Herman Andaya, who cited health concerns as the reason for his resignation amid the crisis.

According to the man interviewed by Rebel News, there was utter chaos as the fire breached the town of 13,000 residents.

"This was handled in the most inappropriate and irresponsible way. It almost seems like they wanted us to burn."

"What about all the money they send to Ukraine right now? They need to take care of their own."

Rebel News CEO has joined reporters Alexa Lavoie and Lincoln Jay in Lahaina with a Starlink internet system. Local internet and phone service has been intermittent and sometimes non-existent.

