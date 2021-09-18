Maxime Bernier: "All these politicians are promising you money that we don't have"
Bernier gave a speech to a full house of excited local supporters, starting with a confession and ending with a call for a common sense revolution on Election Day.
One week away from Election Day, People's Party of Canada leader Maxime Bernier made a visit to Fort McMurray, Alberta to promote his candidate for Fort McMurray—Cold Lake, Shawn McDonald.
Bernier gave a speech to a full house of excited local supporters. His speech started with a confession, and ended with a call for a common sense revolution on Election Day.
Bernier also accused Prime Minister Justin Trudeau of lying about denying to bring a capital gains tax: “He will need to tax us to pay that deficit ($354 billion).” If not, Bernier says Trudeau will use inflation as a secret tax.
Do you want to see real reporting this election? Go to RealReporters.ca to view our uncensored election coverage and donate to help us hold Canada's leaders to account.
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.