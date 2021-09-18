Maxime Bernier: "All these politicians are promising you money that we don't have"

By Ezra Levant Real Reporters Help fund our 2021 Canadian election coverage and view our election plans below! 1333 Donors

One week away from Election Day, People's Party of Canada leader Maxime Bernier made a visit to Fort McMurray, Alberta to promote his candidate for Fort McMurray—Cold Lake, Shawn McDonald.

Bernier gave a speech to a full house of excited local supporters. His speech started with a confession, and ended with a call for a common sense revolution on Election Day.

Bernier also accused Prime Minister Justin Trudeau of lying about denying to bring a capital gains tax: “He will need to tax us to pay that deficit ($354 billion).” If not, Bernier says Trudeau will use inflation as a secret tax.