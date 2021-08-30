Media cover Jagmeet Singh's orchestrated photo-op while ignoring Maxime Bernier press conference

By Ezra Levant Real Reporters Help fund our 2021 Canadian election coverage and view our election plans below! 1183 Donors

New Democratic Party leader Jagmeet Singh appeared in Montreal recently to visit and encourage the city’s businesses. His bus arrived around 1:00 p.m., with an army of cameras present to cover the event.

Singh took 45 minutes in total to walk on a small street where most establishments were closed, enter shops and take things randomly without having looked at them, and take pictures as if he encourages local businesses.

The whole thing could not have been more fake — how can you believe in the person when everything was so clearly orchestrated?

We know that People’s Party of Canada leader Maxime Bernier was giving a press conference two hours earlier, yet none of the media outlets who were invited showed up. This is further proof of censorship on the part of the mainstream media.

The main journalist at the French-language news channel Le Canal Nouvelles (LCN) even asked me if we need to believe in conspiracy theories to be part of the team at Rebel News.