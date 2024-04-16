Media demonise victim of church terror attack, blaming bishop over his 'inflammatory' views

E-transfer (Canada):

The Australian mainstream media has come under fire for running news stories that disparaged Bishop Mar Mari Emmanuel, the victim of a terror attack during a church service in Sydney.

The mainstream media is disgusting https://t.co/hlWxsFJmrI — Avi Yemini (@OzraeliAvi) April 16, 2024

The assailant, a 16-year-old boy, targeted the bishop during a live-streamed church service, stabbing him multiple times as horrified parishioners rushed to the bishop's aid.

The media: stabbing women is a national tragedy 😢



Also the media: some guy got stabbed but he was a priest who didn’t like lockdowns, so… meh 🤷🏻‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/kXavgVVhy0 — John Goddard (@nonestlex) April 15, 2024

However, in the aftermath of the attack, news.com.au published a story titled 'The Assyrian Bishop who was allegedly stabbed during a live streamed church service had a colourful past,' painting the bishop in a negative light for his views on the Covid-19 pandemic and his 'anti-LGBTQ' sermons.

Wow @newscomauHQ



No wonder you dont have a name to this piece of shit headline and article. https://t.co/T240tb8Mz6 — Andrew Bogut (@andrewbogut) April 16, 2024

The Sydney Morning Herald joined in, calling the bishop's words 'inflammatory' and blaming him for attracting 'radical Christians' to his sermons.

A new low for the SMH—demonising the Christian victim of an Islamist terror attack https://t.co/iUiT6MKKbK — Avi Yemini (@OzraeliAvi) April 16, 2024

The Daily Mail Australia also chimed in, branding Emmanuel as an 'anti-vaxxer.'

The backlash against the media outlets has been swift and widespread on social media, with many calling out the media for attacking the victim instead of focusing on the perpetrator of the hate-fuelled terror attack.

Critics argue that the media's actions are an attempt to deflect attention from the real issue – a radical Islamist attacking a Christian cleric.

Some have pointed out that the media's coverage is indicative of a larger problem within Australian society, where certain narratives and individuals are targeted and demonised.

Witnesses confirmed the attacker had yelled 'Allahu Akbar' repeatedly during the incident which was streamed live to shocked viewers.

Authorities have established Strike Force Petrina to investigate the incident in collaboration with the joint counterterrorism investigation team, involving NSW Police, AFP, and other Commonwealth agencies.