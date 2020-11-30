Media slams Adam Skelly, claims “White Privilege” on display at Barbecue Rebellion

The lion's share of the mainstream media coverage regarding the Great Canadian Barbecue Rebellion was predictable. Which is to say, the Media Mob was less concerned about objectively covering the story and more concerned with howling at the authorities to “do something” (that “something” being closing down Adam Skelly’s eatery while turning a blind eye to the Costco superstore down the road.)

Little wonder why Skelly banned most mainstream media types from stepping foot on his property — he knows that the Media Mob hates him and hates his customers.

But the jump-the-shark piece of so-called journalism regarding Skelly’s takedown surely came via The Huffington Post which published a jaw-dropping article by Maija Kappler entitled, “To See White Privilege In Action, Look At Toronto’s Adamson BBQ Debacle.”

Yes, even when a restaurant “illegally” opens, it’s somehow all about race in 2020...

The deck to author Maija Kappler’s crappy story reads: “It’s hard to imagine the same outcome if Adam Skelly were a Black or brown restaurant owner.”

(Um, why is black spelt with an uppercase b but brown is spelt lowercase b? What does Kappler have against brown people?)

But contrary to what Kappler states, it’s NOT hard at all to imagine the outcome if Adam Skelly wasn't white.

You see, Kappler’s premise is that a black or brown restaurant operator pulling the same stunt as Skelly would’ve been shut down immediately as opposed to on Day 3.

Really?

How does Kappler explain the illegal occupation by the violent thugs who comprised Afro Indigenous Rising, a group that illegally occupied Nathan Phillips Square not for three days, but for three WEEKS! Even though they were breaking 11 sections of the Trespass Act?

And if having one’s restaurant shutdown, seized and boarded up while the owner is handcuffed and thrown in a jail cell overnight is an example of “white privilege” I’d sure as hell hate to see an example of white prejudice...