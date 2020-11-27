Barbecue Rebellion Day 3: owner Adam Skelly ARRESTED at Adamson BBQ

On day three of what will now be known as “The Great Canadian BBQ Rebellion,” I returned to Adamson Barbecue to continue to cover the incredible anti-lockdown protest that was sparked by Adam Skelly's civil disobedience.

Skelly reopened his little restaurant in defiance of the stage one lockdown that was imposed by in the Toronto region, drawing hundreds of hungry protesters who supported Skelly's efforts to speak out against the lockdown madness.

If you can believe it, Toronto police and public health enforcement officers changed the locks on Adamson Barbecue in an effort to prevent Skelly from opening his doors. Under the guise of 'public safety,' they attempted to prevent people from choosing to get a tasty meal at the family-owned establishment.

And yet, I visited the Costco just down the road to find long lines and people packed into aisles like sardines in a can! Hypocrisy much?

In this video, I spoke to Adam Skelly about his flame-broiled defiance of the lockdown measures hurting small businesses just before he was arrested by Toronto police for trespassing on his own property!

Take a look at our footage, and ask yourself the question: Is this really the direction we are headed as a county?

