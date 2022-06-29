Meghan Markle: black women 'most impacted' by Roe v. Wade repeal

AP Photo/Matt Dunham, Pool

Actress and political activist Meghan Markle is stepping into the debate on abortion rights in the United States following the repeal of the landmark Roe v. Wade decision last Friday by the U.S. Supreme Court.

Commenting on the matter, the Duchess of Sussex said that black women are the ones “most impacted” by the decision to repeal the federal law.

Contrary to claims made up by activists like Markle and other liberal commentators, the repeal of Roe merely places the responsibility of legislating abortion into the hands of the states.

The repeal is expected to impact conservative-run states, many of which already have limitations on how far into a pregnancy an abortion can be carried out.

Markle joined with other British politicians, including Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon in condemning the ruling.

“Women are already sharing stories of how their physical safety is being put in danger,” said Markle in an interview with Vogue magazine, GB News reported.

“Women with resources will travel to get an abortion, those without might attempt to give themselves one at tremendous risk,” she added. “What does this tell women? It tells us that our physical safety doesn’t matter, and as a result that we don’t matter. But we do. Women matter.”

“These issues are systemic, interconnected, and preventable,” Markle continued. “Women of colour and especially black women are most impacted by these decisions because most of us don’t have the same access to health care, economic opportunity, mental health resources…the list goes on.”

Markle, who is half-black, seems to imply that the privilege of her marriage to Prince Harry was not enough to outweigh her social disadvantage from her ethnicity.

“It’s difficult to overstate what this decision is going to do to these communities.”

Speaking to the magazine, Markle called on men to be “vocal in this moment and beyond,” telling the interviewer that she has discussed the issue with her husband.

“Men need to be vocal in this moment and beyond because these are decisions that affect relationships, families, and communities at large,” she said. “They may target women, but the consequences impact all of us. My husband and I talked about that a lot over the past few days. He’s a feminist too.”

“His reaction last week was guttural, like mine. I know that for so many women right now, there is a sentiment of despair,” said Markle. “But again, we have to band together and not wallow. We have to do the work.”