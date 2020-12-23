Melbourne Jet Ski Hire distances itself from gangland lawyer's husband

Melbourne Jet Ski Hire has issued a comment on their Facebook page distancing themselves from Zarah Garde-Wilson's husband, Lance Simon, following the Rebel News story yesterday.

The post read:

"Unfortunately we gave the benefit of the doubt to a person who is a known social media influencer to act as a promoter for our brand and this has heavily backfired."

The gangland lawyer's clerk, Mitchell Fraser, operates the Jet Ski Hire company running the lottery.

Mr Simon also responded to the story on Facebook:

"Hi guys , been getting a lot of concerned messages from my loyal followers. I HAVE NOT BEEN CHARGED. Just gagged until the seventh of January."

His wife, gangland lawyer, Zarah Garde-Wilson wrote on YouTube:

"Mr. Simon has not been charged with any offences and is bailed in relation to an Application for a Personal Safety Intervention Order."

Melbourne Jet Ski Hire say they're now drawing the winner a month early, on the 30th of December, 2020.

The promotion page has also edited out the word ticket concerning a portion of purchases being donated to the Royal Children Hospital.