Mendicino undermines provincial jurisdiction on firearm rights
Trudeau’s Cabinet renewed its conflict with Alberta over firearms, claiming they have jurisdiction over the provinces on ‘gun control’ legislation.
Federal Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino extended the olive branch to the UCP government Wednesday, hoping both sides would be collaborate moving forward on Bill C-21, An Act to amend certain Acts and to make certain consequential amendments (firearms).
“It is well-established now for over two decades that when it comes to firearms regulation, that falls within the domain of the criminal law and, by extension, the federal government. And the Supreme Court of Canada determined that over 20 years ago,” Mendicino told reporters.
“Notwithstanding that, all levels of government have to work together, and there is no going it alone when it comes to keeping our community safe. I’m committed to working with my counterpart here in Alberta, Mike Ellis.”
Mendicino contends he has a ‘good’ working relationship with Ellis amid profound provincial opposition.
The UCP has taken a combative approach to firearms rights, including the proposed requirement of a provincial licence for gun seizures in Alberta.
Bill C-21 also earned pushback from sport shooters, hunters and some First Nations firearms owners, with the explicit fear that Bill C-21 would target legitimate gun owners.
Mendicino clarified that’s not something Albertans need to worry about.
“We respect gun owners, and we’re gonna spend a lot of time across the country, in rural and border communities, to address concerns around inadvertent overreach,” he said.
“I think what we’ve done is we have, with a scalpel, carved out those guns which have no place in our communities, including AR-15 style assault rifles.”
He pinpointed the 2020 Nova Scotia mass shooting for why Canadians want “responsible gun control laws.”
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.