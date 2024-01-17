Meta executives evade questions on censorship and political interference at Davos
Social media elites peppered with questions over growing censorship concerns.
High-ranking Meta executives ducked questions from Rebel News on the streets of Davos as they retreated to a secure area at the World Economic Forum conference.
Ezra Levant and Avi Yemini sought answers from Alex Schultz, Chief Marketing Officer and VP of analytics at Meta, and Javier Olivan, Chief Operating Officer at Facebook, regarding the company's contentious approach to online free speech.
Meta, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram, has faced criticism for its association with powerful corporations and government institutions present at the elite Davos conference.
Social media users have raised concerns about the company's role in censoring information and influencing political events.
As the pair of Rebels pressed the executives with questions about Facebook's potential role as a campaign auxiliary for Joe Biden and its stance on combating misinformation, the Meta representatives evaded direct responses and sought refuge in a secure location.
Questions about Facebook's accountability for misinformation spread by its fact-checking partners during the COVID-19 pandemic went unanswered.
The reporters emphasized the importance of transparency in rebuilding trust, echoing the WEF's stated goal for the conference.
Despite Meta's claims of transparency, the reporters challenged the company's role as the arbiter of truth and questioned its plans for the 2024 election.
